21 Cory Watson Attorneys Awarded 2024 Best Lawyers in America

Cory Watson is proud to announce that 21 attorneys have been honored in the 2024 Super Lawyers edition - a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce that 21 of the firm's attorneys have been recognized for their legal excellence in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Our firm has more than 38 years of experience providing exceptional legal services for our clients. This peer recognition exemplifies the standard and dedication our attorneys provide to our community and clients.

On behalf of our thousands of clients nationwide, the team at Cory Watson Attorneys congratulates this outstanding group of lawyers for their achievement and well-deserved recognition.

BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA

The eight Cory Watson Attorneys named as the 2024 Best Lawyers in Birmingham include:

Ernest Cory, Co-Founder

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Leila H. Watson, Co-Founder

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

F. Jerome Tapley, Principal Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Jon C. Conlin, Principal Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Douglas A. Dellaccio, Jr., Principal Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Stephen Hunt, Jr., Principal Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

G. Rick DiGiorgio, Of Counsel

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Elizabeth E. Chambers, Of Counsel

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

BEST LAWYERS : ONES TO WATCH 2024

Thirteen of our firm's talented attorneys have been selected for The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 recognition:

J. Curt Tanner, Principal Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Tiffany Webber Carpenter, Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Mitchell Theodore, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Brett Thompson, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

R. Andrew Jones, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Joel Caldwell, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hamilton Jordan, Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Julianne Z. Boydstun, Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Taylor A. Pruett, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hannah Cory Caldwell, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Nicolas Gutierrez, Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

R. Akira Watson, Attorney

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hunter Phares, Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Attorneys are not allowed to pay to be included as part of the annual list, making inclusion in Best Lawyers one of the highest accolades an attorney can receive. Corporate Counsel Magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About "Ones to Watch" Awards

Best Lawyers recognizes newer attorneys for outstanding legal excellence throughout the United States. Recipients of the "Ones to Watch" awards typically have been in practice less than 10 years, making the peer recognition even more significant.

About Cory Watson Attorneys

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $3 billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

Injured? Call Us.

If you or a loved one was injured in an accident, we're here to help after any type of injury caused by someone else's negligence—no matter how big or small your case may be. Contact our personal injury lawyers today to learn how we can help you get the best possible results for your injury claim.

To learn more, visit CoryWatson.com.

Pull Quote

Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce that 21 of the firm's attorneys have been recognized for their legal excellence in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Media Contact

Rachel Fowler, Cory Watson Attorneys, 2053282200, [email protected], www.corywatson.com

SOURCE Cory Watson Attorneys