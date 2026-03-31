21st Midwest Film Festival Announces '"Royale" Lineup for 2026

"Midwestern storytellers are shaping the industry through bold, innovative storytelling. Our mission is to elevate that work, ensuring these creators are recognized, supported and connected to meaningful opportunities on a global stage." - NK Gutiérrez, Executive Director, Midwest Film Festival Post this

"Midwest Royale represents a pivotal evolution for our organization, reflecting the ambition, creativity and growing influence of filmmakers across the region," said NK Gutiérrez, executive director of the Midwest Film Festival. "Midwestern storytellers are shaping the industry through bold, innovative storytelling. Our mission is to elevate that work, ensuring these creators are recognized, supported and connected to meaningful opportunities on a global stage."

Midwest Royale will officially launch on May 31 with the Midwest Film Fair and Best of the Midwest Winners Showcase at the Chicago Cultural Center. Presented with support from the Chicago Film Office, the Film Fair will feature screenings of 2025 award-winning films, along with the announcement of the 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards (BMA) nominees. Building on this momentum, the festival will expand into a five-day traditional format for the first time, running July 22–26, 2026. The BMAs, previously held in November, will move to the summer and serve as the festival's culminating event.

"Midwest Royale reflects the incredible momentum we're seeing across Chicago and the greater Midwest film community," said Natasha Olguin, Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Film Office. "Supporting the Midwest Film Festival means investing in a platform that not only showcases regional talent, but also connects filmmakers to real opportunities, industry resources and audiences that can take their work to the next level."

July 2026 programming will take place across multiple venues throughout Chicago, including signature venue partner — the historic Ramova Theatre, along with opening night venue host Rivers Casino, CineCity Studios and the Lincoln Park Room. The partnership with Ramova Theatre marks a significant milestone for the festival, enabling increased programming capacity and enhancing the overall audience experience.

"Hosting the 21st Midwest Film Festival at our historic venue is an opportunity to celebrate the creative excellence of filmmakers across the Midwest and in Chicago in a meaningful and impactful way," said Emily Nevius, co-founder of Ramova Theatre. "We're honored to curate a space for creators and enthusiasts to come together and experience powerful storytelling, foster community and build lasting connections."

The expanded festival format will also support the continuation of MFF's signature programming, including AdComm and Emerging Filmmakers Night, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, mentorship and community-driven storytelling.

Sizzle Reel

Tickets for the Midwest Film Festival will go on sale April 2, 2026, at www.midwestfilm.com.

For more information, visit www.midwestfilm.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected].

Midwest Film Festival Executive Director NK Gutiérrez is available for interview, contact [email protected] to coordinate.

Midwest Film Festival Schedule & Programming

May 31, 2026 — Midwest Film Fair & Best of the Midwest Winners Showcase

Presented at the Chicago Cultural Center in partnership with DCASE and made possible by the Chicago Film Office, this kickoff event features screenings of 2025 award-winning films and the announcement of 2026 nominees.

July 22, 2026 — Opening Night: Midwest Royale at Rivers Casino

The festival opens with a red carpet premiere event featuring curated screenings, filmmaker appearances and a celebratory kickoff reception.

July 23–25, 2026 — Festival Screenings at Ramova Theatre

Daily programming will include curated film blocks, filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and networking opportunities highlighting the diversity of Midwest storytellers.

July 26, 2026 — Best of the Midwest Awards at CineCity Studios

The festival culminates with its annual fundraising gala and awards ceremony honoring excellence in filmmaking across multiple categories, followed by a VIP reception.

Additional programming, special events and sponsors will be announced as the festival approaches.

2026 Festival Partners and Sponsors

Midwest Royale is supported by signature venue partner Ramova Theatre; opening night host Rivers Casino; venue partners CineCity Studios and the Lincoln Park Room; post and audio sponsors Periscope and Noisefloor; branding sponsor Damian Box Branding; and supporting sponsors Media Bolt Productions, the Illinois Film Office and the Chicago Film Office.

About the Midwest Film Festival

Founded in 2005, the Midwest Film Festival (MFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting and elevating independent filmmakers across the Midwest. Through year-round programming, MFF provides platforms for creators at every stage while fostering inclusion, education and meaningful industry connections. As the nation's premiere showcase dedicated exclusively to Midwestern filmmakers, MFF plays a vital role in strengthening the regional film ecosystem and advancing its continued growth and impact.

The Midwest Film Festival is partially supported by a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and by the Illinois Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more and support the Midwest Film Festival at www.midwestfilm.com/support.

Media Kit available here.

Social Media:

Facebook: @midwestfilm

Instagram: @MidwestFilm

Hashtags: #MidwestFilmFest, #MidwestRoyaleFilmFest

About the Chicago Cultural Center

Completed in 1897 as Chicago's first central library, the building was established as the Chicago Cultural Center, the nation's first and most comprehensive free municipal cultural venue, in 1991. One of the most visited attractions in Chicago, the stunning landmark building is home to two magnificent stained-glass domes, as well as free art exhibitions, performances, tours, lectures, family activities, music, and more – presented by the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and many others. Learn about the latest events and news at ChicagoCulturalCenter.org and by following the Chicago Cultural Center on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Press, Midwest Film Festival, 1 Phone: (312) 642-4222, [email protected], www.midwestfilm.com

SOURCE Midwest Film Festival