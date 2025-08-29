22 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Best Lawyers in America® 2026 for Collaborative Law: Family Law -- Most Honorees in Texas and in the United States

We are proud that so many of our attorneys have been recognized for their expertise in this area and remain committed to helping families resolve disputes with respect and compassion. Post this

Collaborative Divorce offers clients a private, respectful, and cost-effective alternative to litigation. The process fosters open communication, allows for customized solutions, and reduces the emotional and financial toll of divorce — helping families preserve relationships, protect children, and avoid unnecessary escalation of conflict.

"When clients choose the collaborative law process, they're choosing a path that prioritizes dignity, privacy, and a focus on the future. We are proud that so many of our attorneys have been recognized for their expertise in this area and remain committed to helping families resolve disputes with respect and compassion."

– Esther Donald, Partner and Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Lawyer | Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys recognized in the 2026 Best Lawyers in America® for Collaborative Law: Family Law include:

Austin Office

Dallas/Plano Office

San Antonio Office

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. The firm was recently voted the #1 Family Law Firm in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio by Texas Lawyer, reflecting its trusted reputation across the state.

Known for its integrity, expertise, and constructive approach, GBA helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict and promoting resolution. With 50 family law attorneys in Texas, including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, GBA is recognized as a leader in family law representation statewide.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley