22 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2024 Edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized in the 2024 edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers magazine, with 12 included on the Super Lawyers list and 10 on the Rising Stars list.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Massachusetts Super Lawyers 2024 list and their primary practice area are:

Gregory S. Bombard , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation David J. Dykeman , Intellectual Property

, Intellectual Property Julia Frost-Davies , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business Jack S. Gearan , Employment Litigation: Defense

, Employment Litigation: Defense Justin F. Keith , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor Terence P. McCourt , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor John Pappalardo , Criminal Defense: White Collar

, Criminal Defense: White Collar Chinh H. Pham , Intellectual Property

, Intellectual Property Linda M. Ricci , Criminal Defense: White Collar

, Criminal Defense: White Collar Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, Intellectual Property

Kevin J. Walsh , Bankruptcy; Business

, Bankruptcy; Business Mian R. Wang , Business Litigation

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were included on the 2024 Massachusetts Rising Stars list:

Michael J. Attisha , Intellectual Property

, Intellectual Property Angela C. Bunnell , Class Action

, Class Action Amanda L. Carney , Employment Litigation

, Employment Litigation Jacqueline T. deGrandpre, Personal Injury - Products: Defense

Zachary A. Dovitz , Real Estate

, Real Estate Anne V. Dunne , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Kyle C. Ffrench , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Karl T. Fisher , Intellectual Property Litigation

, Intellectual Property Litigation Christopher Marks , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business Norman M. Vigil, Jr. , Civil Litigation: Defense

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

