22 Million 8th Graders Make Life Decisions This Fall in the United States

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our U.S. school system is asking 8th graders to make career decisions to determine their education path but few of them have the data and knowledge about the job market of the future.

The reason why schools want 8th graders to choose career choices is to help them make class enrollment decisions for their high school life. The class decisions they make in high school will impact them for the next four years and possibly beyond graduation.

The shock is not that we are asking an 8th grader to define who they want to be when they are 30 years old, it is that most schools are not giving them the information based on the working world they will live in when they are 30.

The US Chamber Foundation, completed a study March 2023 "Future of Data in K-12 Education" which outlines how critical it is for our schools to make major changes in how they approach education for the purpose of a career ready workforce versus higher academia.

Unfortunately, what we found is the majority of K-12 school districts is that they had not changed or enhanced their technology in the last 5 years, some are constrained by financial resources and some simply do not have someone leading this important body of work. There are, however, many charter schools and some districts throughout the country with innovative leaders, who are taking this responsibility seriously and doing some amazing things. For a list of these schools, please reach out to us at [email protected]

We don't believe that the responsibility lies squarely on the education system or teachers- parents, companies and technology need to work together.

The US department has been trying to scream with a bull horn, that the pace of the job market continues to change 10 times faster than the rate of how we administer the public education system. Pepelwerk is simply trying to provide a way to bridge the two, with the use of advanced technology, to benefit our young adults.

Anant Agarwal, a member of the International Education Committee, "We are extremely aware of the changing nature of work and jobs. It is predicted that 50 percent of current jobs will disappear by 2030."

Our position at pepelwerk is that we are all stewards of our future workforce and think we can do a better job as a society to demonstrate that. The Career Exploration events are small but impactful way to do it.

