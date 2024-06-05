221e Motion Processing Engine Now Available for Inertial Sensor Fusion on Microchip PIC32 MCUs, Simplifying AI at the Smart Edge

The MPE™ Motion Processing Engine enhances devices with deep insights, context awareness, activity tracking, and gesture recognition through precision IMU sensor fusion. Combining MPE with Microchip's MCUs offers sensor data analytics that lower the risk and cost of integrating AI at the smart edge. Post this

MPE enhances smart devices with deep insights, context awareness, activity tracking, and gesture recognition through precision IMU sensor fusion. A good fit for Microchip's respected line of optimized, low-power edge devices, 221e's software consumes ultra-low power and has a small memory footprint, allowing it to maintain precision where computational resources are scarce.

MPE uses a proprietary Kalman filter to ensure negligible drift when processing 6/9-axis IMU readings in static and dynamic conditions. It enhances products with the latest signal processing technology and the lowest estimation error, making it on par with the optical ground truth. Thanks to these outstanding features, customers have used MPE to implement advanced applications in a variety of domains, such as:

Driver and vehicle monitoring in automotive/E-mobility

Predictive maintenance through vibration monitoring

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (Smart PPE)

Intelligent coaching in fitness trackers

Sensor-enabled medical devices

Robot dead reckoning

Drone stabilization

"MPE allows customers a head start in accurate sensor fusion and edge AI," said Marco Signorelli, CEO at 221e. "It is also up to 46% more cost-effective while providing premium performance, making it ideal for mass production of innovative products. Combining our Motion Processing Engine with Microchip's 32-bit MCUs allows us to offer customers sensor data analytics that lower the risk and investment of integrating AI at the smart edge."

221e and Microchip share a vision to simplify ML implementation at the edge. 221e brings plug-and-play software with advanced signal processing, sensor fusion and proprietary Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, while Microchip delivers its renowned portfolio of embedded solutions.

"We are proud to collaborate with 221e as part of its ecosystem that helps designers develop complex applications by offering support throughout their process, from concept to production," said Yann LeFaou, director for machine learning at the edge for Microchip. "This partnership aligns with Microchip's commitment to growing AI/ML adoption by making it more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective."

MPE key features:

Fusion of gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer data

3D orientation estimation in quaternion and raw forms

Can provide Euler angles and rotation matrix forms

Applicable for multiple IMU network sync

Gyroscope bias online compensation

A hardware-agnostic static C library

Adaptive operating condition logic

Magnetic distortion rejection

Sensor calibration routines

Low power & footprint

About 221e:

221e srl is a leading global supplier of intelligent precision sensing solutions for smart devices. Our AI-powered sensor fusion algorithms provide exceptional accuracy, consistent results, and significant cost advantages. Since 2012, we have delivered innovative sensing solutions to power a wide variety of products, including wearable and industrial IoT devices, sports equipment and smart PPE. For over a decade of field testing and scientific research, 221e's advanced sensing technologies have been continuously refined to meet the accuracy requirements of the most demanding applications. Using these technologies does not require our customers to have sensing or AI knowhow. Our renowned interdisciplinary support team helps them to gain real value right away following a plug-and-play installation.

