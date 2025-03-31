221e's Edge AI Earns Spot on Financial Times FT1000 List of Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

Being named among Europe's fastest-growing companies validates our mission to push the boundaries of edge AI and IMU sensor fusion technology. Post this

"The past few months have been a whirlwind for us. Being named among Europe's fastest-growing companies validates our mission and reinforces our commitment to push the boundaries of edge AI and sensor fusion," said Marco Signorelli, CEO of 221e. "Our solutions provide industries with highly accurate motion tracking and real-time insights, non-negotiables for quality smart devices."

This recognition comes on the heels of attending CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas and MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, where 221e attracted interest from multiple well-known players looking to integrate the company's AI sensing with innovative consumer, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

Signorelli added, "CES and MWC 2025 opened doors to strategic collaborations that we can count on to materialize in the coming months. Shortly after was Embedded World '25, where we engaged in high-value technical and business discussions with the world's largest players in the semiconductor and embedded sector. Ranking in FT1000 reinforces our position in the Edge AI space and our commitment to innovation and customer success."

Driving Innovation in Edge AI and Sensor Fusion

221e has built its reputation on delivering high-accuracy wireless IMUs and sensor fusion solutions that enable smarter, more responsive systems. A key component of this innovation is the MPE™ Motion Processing Engine Library, an advanced algorithm suited for IMU-based attitude estimation. By significantly enhancing motion tracking accuracy, the MPE library provides reliable orientation data even in challenging environments. This technology is instrumental in enabling context awareness, so devices can intelligently interpret movement and environmental conditions in real time.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Smart Wearables and AR/VR Devices

221e's expertise in edge AI and inertial sensor fusion aligns with the rapidly expanding market for smart glasses, wearable devices, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) applications. The global market for wearables is driven by increasing demand for hands-free computing, fitness tracking, industrial safety solutions, and immersive AR/VR experiences.

Smart glasses are a key segment, with major technology players investing heavily in AI-powered, sensor-driven AR solutions. Precise motion tracking and real-time sensor fusion, enabled by technologies like 221e's MPE library, are fundamentals for a gratifying user experience in these devices.

Thanks to its high-performance sensor fusion AI, 221e enables the development of wearables that offer enhanced user interactions, improved situational awareness, and intuitive connectivity.

Engineering the Future of Intelligent Sensing

With a strong track record of innovation, 221e remains at the forefront of sensor fusion, AI-driven motion processing, and smart sensing technologies. The company is forging ahead, leveraging its momentum to enable the next wave of context-aware, AI-enhanced smart devices. It is actively driving advancements in intelligent sensing while deepening engagements with players in sectors like Mobility, Automotive and Virtual Reality.

To explore how your device can benefit from 221e's intelligent sensing, visit 221e.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About 221e

221e is a leading provider of edge AI and sensor fusion solutions, specializing in the development of smart sensing technology for industrial, consumer, and mission-critical applications. With a strong focus on motion tracking, IMU sensor fusion, and AI-powered context awareness, the company designs and delivers intelligent systems that enable businesses to harness the power of real-time data and AI-driven insights.

Media Contact

Eran Belaish, 221e srl, 39 3488653415, [email protected], https://www.221e.com/?utm_source=FT1000PR

SOURCE 221e srl