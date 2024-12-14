$22M sees Askable rise above research tools to automate research delivery on-demand

"The greatest brands in the world still launch products no one wants," said John Goleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Askable. "Without a way to quickly and deeply extract the full truth from users, digital products stand almost no chance of success." Post this

Founded in 2017 by John Goleby, Scott Goleby, and Andreas Zhou within their agency's incubator, Askable has evolved from a Brisbane-based startup into a global leader with offices in Brisbane, London, and Chicago. Profitable and self-funded since day one, this marks Askable's first external investment. By overcoming the limitations of fragmented research tools, Askable is reshaping the future of customer insights.

This AU$22 million funding enables Askable to scale its on-demand research delivery and invest in new technology and global talent to ensure enterprises have access to the insights they need to innovate quickly and confidently.

"The greatest brands in the world still launch products no one wants," said John Goleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Askable. "Without a way to quickly and deeply extract the full truth from users, digital products stand almost no chance of success."

"The way we see it, traditional research methods and no amount of DIY tools can keep pace with today's demands, leading to backlogs, poor product decisions, and unnecessary risks. Askable fundamentally shifts the way products are built. Deep user insight fuels intentional product decisions, ultimately delivering experiences users crave, and well, expect. It's an approach over 600 of the world's biggest brands are already taking with our help, for obvious reasons."

Askable combines human-driven insights with AI acceleration to deliver critical information when it's needed—equipping product leaders with the evidence they need to confidently move forward.

"Askable is a bootstrapped Brisbane success story on the brink of being the top global player in the user research market, with a differentiated vision supercharged by new AI capabilities," said John Henderson, Partner at Airtree Ventures. "The US & EU market has seen extensive investment into research tools that promised efficiency and ROI—but led to clutter. We believe Askable's approach to solving this challenge with on-demand research capacity is game-changing. We're excited to lead their first external funding round to supercharge their growth in the US and deliver their vision globally."

