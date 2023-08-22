23 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2024 Edition; 11 Listed as Ones to Watch

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office has 23 attorneys listed in the 2024 Best Lawyers in America and 11 included on the Ones to Watch list.

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office has 23 attorneys listed in the 2024 Best Lawyers in America and 11 included on the Ones to Watch list. According to Best Lawyers, inclusion in its guide is based on thorough peer-review and is utilized to identify the best legal talent in the world.

Greenberg Traurig has more attorneys listed in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch combined than any other law firm in the guide for the 16th time with more than 530 attorneys in the United States recognized. Of those, 33 were named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Additionally, 275 firm attorneys are recognized in the fourth annual edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

"We are honored that Best Lawyers included 34 attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Boston office across so many different practice areas," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office. "With 23 listed in 'Best Lawyers' and 11 in 'Ones to Watch,' Greenberg Traurig lawyers continue to shine bright in the Boston legal landscape."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

