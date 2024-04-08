23 Greenberg Traurig Phoenix Attorneys Named to 2024 Southwest Super Lawyers List

"We are proud of our attorneys and their continuous recognition for the outstanding work they provide to the state of Arizona," said Nicole Goodwin and Jeremy Zangara. Post this

Katherine H. Beck

Brian H. Blaney

John E. Cummerford

Lindsay J. Fiore

Karl A. Freeburg

Nicole M. Goodwin

Andrew F. Halaby

Stanton E. Johnson

Kevin J. Morris

Jon T. Neumann

Stephanie J. Quincy

Pamela Overton Risoleo

E. Jeffrey Walsh

Quinn Williams

Jeremy D. Zangara

Additionally, Goodwin and Quincy were recognized among the Top 25 Arizona Women list. Goodwin, Halaby, and Quincy were named to the Top 50 Arizona list.

The eight attorneys honored on the Southwest Rising Stars list include:

Kacie Donovan

Kaylena Ferrin

Katelyn Giel

Adrianna G. Gorton

Derek Graffious

Robert Hill

Matthew P. Hoxsie

Charles Markle

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

According to the publication, the selection process is based on a combination of independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the American Bar Association accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers also is published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers Magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers. It is a part of the publication arm of media group Thomson Reuters.

