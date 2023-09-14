23rd World Congress on Integrative Healing: Healing with Peace

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 23rd World Congress on Integrative Health: Healing with Peace – Broadcast Internationally! Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Effie Chow - 1933-2023 Mother of Qigong in the West Qigong/Tai Chi/Traditional Chinese Medicine/Natural Healing - Live Event and Livestream Sept. 30 Saturday, 8:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. PST. KEYNOTE: Setting the Theme "Integrative Health: Healing with Peace" Integrative Health – from Revolution to Evolution- Dr. Amy Ying Li Matecki MD, LAc, FACP
Contact: Dr. Charlene Ossler:(510)566-3044
23rd World Congress on Integrative Health email: [email protected]
Sept 30 to Oct 1, 2023 Free Virtual and
Live and LiveStream at Bloc 15, 252 2nd St., Oakland, CA
Registration Link: 23rd World Congress: Healing with Peace
23rd World Congress on Integrative Health: Healing with Peace – Broadcast Internationally!
Live Event and Livestream: Qigong/Tai Chi/Traditional Chinese Medicine/Natural Healing
Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Effie Chow
Oakland, California - Program Highlights include:
Sept. 30 Saturday, 8:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. PST.
KEYNOTE: Integrative Health – from Revolution to Evolution- Dr. Amy Ying Li Matecki MD, LAc, FACP
Wellness for All – A model program for Growth, Healing – Achieving Peace within - Dr. Mary Jo Bulbrook.
Energy Practices and Embodied Intuition to Break through War, Illness, Grief - Dr. Lori Hops, PhD, DCEP.
Chow Qigong Hour – by students of Dr. Effie Chow, Qigong Grandmaster. Founder of World Congress.
Seated Form of Tai Chi as a Pro-Active Self-Care approach - Dr. Michelle Greenwell, PhD.
Healing Depression with Qigong and other Natural remedies. Master Cathy Mu.
Pathways to Health and Consciousness Power – Craniosacral Qigong - Dr. Cloe Couturier.
4-6 p.m. at Block 15, Oakland. Celebration of 50 years of Dr. Alex Feng Healing/Teaching! Zhi Dao Guan. Demonstrations: Martial arts, dance, music. Dinner 6 -8 p.m. by ticket www.thetaoistcenter.com
Oct. 1 Sun. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Virtual w/ limited seating The Taoist Center 3824 MacArthur Blvd, OAK.
A Historical review of the Science of Integrative Health – Dr. Shin Lin, PhD.
Effects of Medical Qi Gong for Patients and Families living with Cancer – Dr. Alex Feng, PhD.
Pioneers in Holistic Health: Nurse Leaders set the stage. Panel of speakers.
Living through Dying: Dr. Chow's esoteric Final Teaching – Mary Zelmer, Qigong Master healer.
Human Essence: Teaching freshman Medical students and Children. Dr. Julie Griffith, MD.
Introducing the Whole Health Wellness Plan – Rose Hong, Global Dragon TV.
Register at Eventbrite for Free tickets. (Donations welcome).
Registration Link: 23rd World Congress: Healing with Peace
- Paid workshops on Mon. Oct. 2, contact Dr. Charlene Ossler email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Charlene Ossler, World Congress Events, 1 510-566-3044, [email protected] , worldcongressevents.org
SOURCE World Congress Events
Share this article