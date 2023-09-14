23rd World Congress on Integrative Healing: Healing with Peace

FREE! 23rd World Congress on Integrative Health: September 30-Oct 1 Live Event and Livestream Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Effie Chow 1933-2022 Tweet this

23rd World Congress on Integrative Health

Sept 30 to Oct 1, 2023

Live and LiveStream at Bloc 15, 252 2nd St., Oakland, CA

Registration Link: 23rd World Congress: Healing with Peace

23rd World Congress on Integrative Health: Healing with Peace – Broadcast Internationally!

Live Event and Livestream: Qigong/Tai Chi/Traditional Chinese Medicine/Natural Healing

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Effie Chow

Oakland, California - Program Highlights include:

Sept. 30 Saturday, 8:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. PST.

KEYNOTE: Integrative Health – from Revolution to Evolution- Dr. Amy Ying Li Matecki MD, LAc, FACP

Wellness for All – A model program for Growth, Healing – Achieving Peace within - Dr. Mary Jo Bulbrook.

Energy Practices and Embodied Intuition to Break through War, Illness, Grief - Dr. Lori Hops, PhD, DCEP.

Chow Qigong Hour – by students of Dr. Effie Chow, Qigong Grandmaster. Founder of World Congress.

Seated Form of Tai Chi as a Pro-Active Self-Care approach - Dr. Michelle Greenwell, PhD.

Healing Depression with Qigong and other Natural remedies. Master Cathy Mu.

Pathways to Health and Consciousness Power – Craniosacral Qigong - Dr. Cloe Couturier.

4-6 p.m. at Block 15, Oakland. Celebration of 50 years of Dr. Alex Feng Healing/Teaching! Zhi Dao Guan. Demonstrations: Martial arts, dance, music. Dinner 6 -8 p.m. by ticket www.thetaoistcenter.com

Oct. 1 Sun. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Virtual w/ limited seating The Taoist Center 3824 MacArthur Blvd, OAK.

A Historical review of the Science of Integrative Health – Dr. Shin Lin, PhD.

Effects of Medical Qi Gong for Patients and Families living with Cancer – Dr. Alex Feng, PhD.

Pioneers in Holistic Health: Nurse Leaders set the stage. Panel of speakers.

Living through Dying: Dr. Chow's esoteric Final Teaching – Mary Zelmer, Qigong Master healer.

Human Essence: Teaching freshman Medical students and Children. Dr. Julie Griffith, MD.

Introducing the Whole Health Wellness Plan – Rose Hong, Global Dragon TV.

Register at Eventbrite for Free tickets. (Donations welcome).

Paid workshops on Mon. Oct. 2 , contact Dr. Charlene Ossler email: [email protected]

