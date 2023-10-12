24 Companies Awarded in the 6th Annual IoT Innovator Awards by CompassIntel.com

I want to congratulate each of these 24 innovative companies and organizations who lead by demonstrating transformative technologies and industry changing solutions above and beyond the market hype. Tweet this

"After I wrote the article about IoT not being dead and the industry is just experiencing changes this summer, I was invigorated by the feedback and industry excitement" says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. "I want to congratulate each of these 24 innovative companies and organizations who lead by demonstrating transformative technologies and industry changing solutions above and beyond the market hype."

The 2023 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:

Utility & Water Metering: Trynzic

Facilities/Building Management: Red Bison Networks

Agriculture & Farming: GXC

IoT Device Security: Armis

Driverless Vehicles: Cruise

Retail & Customer Experiences: Atmosic Technologies

Smart Roads: Cisco's Connected Roadway Solutions

Intelligent Transportation: ClearBlade

Energy Management: Crestron Home OS 4

Public Safety: Soter Technologies

Home Automation: Brilliant Smart Home System

Agriculture Fleet Management: Verizon Connect

Auto Dealership Management: LoJack Dealer Lot Management by Solera

Trucking Fleet Management: EROAD

IoT for Good: GroundWorx® - GroundWorx Soil Management Solution

Machine Vision Technologies: Ericsson

IoT Chipset Technologies: Qualcomm® 212S and 9205S Modems by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Medical Devices: Zyter|TruCare

Aviation/Airport: Xemelgo

Colleges/Universities: Extreme Networks – ExtremeCloud IQ

Asset Monitoring: Qualcomm Aware™ Platform by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Compass Intelligence Selected:

Connected Vehicle Platform: EMQ Technologies Inc.

eSIM Connectivity: TEAL

Alliance Acceleration: Autonomy Institute

About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

The 6th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 10 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.

