24 Companies Awarded in the 6th Annual IoT Innovator Awards by CompassIntel.com

Compass Intelligence announces the winners for the 6th Annual IoT Innovator Awards
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass Intelligence is proud to announce the 6th Annual IoT Innovator Award recipients. This year has witnessed an opening of business activities, and IoT innovations have taken the spotlight to further progress automation, advancement, and intelligence across industries. Every fall, Compass Intelligence honors and recognizes the leading IoT innovative companies, organizations, products, platforms, and solutions. Compass Intelligence recognizes 21 companies in distinct IoT categories specific to industry and key applications. In addition, this year Compass Intelligence recognizes and honors 3 additional companies for unique innovation and excellence in IoT solutions, products, and services.
The 2023 IoT Innovator award recipients include the following companies and organizations (in order of the award listings): Armis, Atmosic Technologies, Autonomy Institute, Brilliant, Cisco Systems, ClearBlade, Crestron, Cruise, EMQ Technologies Inc., Ericsson, EROAD, Extreme Networks, GroundWorx®, GXC, Solera, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Bison Networks, Soter Technologies, TEAL, Trynzic, Verizon Connect, Xemelgo, and Zyter|TruCare.
"After I wrote the article about IoT not being dead and the industry is just experiencing changes this summer, I was invigorated by the feedback and industry excitement" says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. "I want to congratulate each of these 24 innovative companies and organizations who lead by demonstrating transformative technologies and industry changing solutions above and beyond the market hype."
The 2023 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:
- Utility & Water Metering: Trynzic
- Facilities/Building Management: Red Bison Networks
- Agriculture & Farming: GXC
- IoT Device Security: Armis
- Driverless Vehicles: Cruise
- Retail & Customer Experiences: Atmosic Technologies
- Smart Roads: Cisco's Connected Roadway Solutions
- Intelligent Transportation: ClearBlade
- Energy Management: Crestron Home OS 4
- Public Safety: Soter Technologies
- Home Automation: Brilliant Smart Home System
- Agriculture Fleet Management: Verizon Connect
- Auto Dealership Management: LoJack Dealer Lot Management by Solera
- Trucking Fleet Management: EROAD
- IoT for Good: GroundWorx® - GroundWorx Soil Management Solution
- Machine Vision Technologies: Ericsson
- IoT Chipset Technologies: Qualcomm® 212S and 9205S Modems by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Medical Devices: Zyter|TruCare
- Aviation/Airport: Xemelgo
- Colleges/Universities: Extreme Networks – ExtremeCloud IQ
- Asset Monitoring: Qualcomm Aware™ Platform by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Compass Intelligence Selected:
- Connected Vehicle Platform: EMQ Technologies Inc.
- eSIM Connectivity: TEAL
- Alliance Acceleration: Autonomy Institute
For more information about Compass Intelligence, please visit iotinnovatorawards.com
About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards
The 6th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 10 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.
Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
