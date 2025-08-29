24 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 11 Practices Recognized in Latin Lawyer 250

Twenty-four attorneys and eleven practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2026 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

Latin Lawyer 250 notes that Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice "stands well-resourced and highly respected. The firm enjoys regional recognition for exceptional corporate, M&A, banking, finance and disputes work. This comprehensive scope and expertise have proven crucial to sustained success and continued activity during economic downturns."

In the international section, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Anti-Corruption Investigations and Compliance, Arbitration, Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and Real Estate & Tourism.

In the Mexico section, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Antitrust & Competition, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure, and Real Estate & Tourism.

Latin Lawyer 250 recognized attorneys in the following offices and practices:

Nanette Aguirre , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Miami

Carol Barnhart , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance; Corporate/M&A, Miami

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance; Corporate/M&A, Michael J. Baum , Real Estate & Tourism, Chicago

, Real Estate & Tourism, Cyril T. Brennan , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Washington, D.C.

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Kara M. Bombach , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Washington, D.C.

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Gerardo Carillo Valadez , Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate & Tourism, Mexico City

, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate & Tourism, Richard F. Davis , Real Estate & Tourism, Los Angeles

, Real Estate & Tourism, José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Real Estate & Tourism, Mexico City

Michael T. Fishman , Real Estate & Tourism, Chicago

, Real Estate & Tourism, Miguel Flores Bernés, Antitrust & Competition, Mexico City

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Antitrust & Competition; Corporate/M&A, Mexico City

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Banking & Finance; Project Finance & Infrastructure, Mexico City

Angelika Hunnefeld , Arbitration, Miami

, Arbitration, Yosbel A. Ibarra , Corporate/M&A, Miami

, Corporate/M&A, Joseph J. Mamounas , Arbitration, Miami

, Arbitration, Miguel A. Moisés, Banking & Finance, Mexico City

Carlos Ochoa , Project Finance & Infrastructure, Mexico City

, Project Finance & Infrastructure, Antonio Peña, Corporate/M&A, Mexico City

José Raz Guzmán, Banking & Finance; Capital Markets, Corporate/M&A, Mexico City

Marc M. Rossell , Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, New York

, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Oscar Stephens , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Michael J. Sullivan , Real Estate & Tourism, Orlando

, Real Estate & Tourism, Geiza Vargas -Vargas, Corporate/M&A, Miami

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart. Additionally, for more than 20 years we have sponsored an international associate program that brings lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world and allows them to practice law with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

