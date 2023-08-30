24 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 9 Practices Recognized in Latin Lawyer 250

Twenty-four attorneys and nine practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-four attorneys and nine practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

Latin Lawyer 250 noted that Greenberg Traurig's Latin America practice group is "extensive and well-established. It is best known for its Corporate, M&A and Banking and Finance practices, but it also counts a solid disputes and investigations team, and the depth and diversity of the offering have been key in success in the region and its ability to stay active during periods of economic sluggishness."

The publication highlighted that Greenberg Traurig "nimbly adapts to the region's trends, pivoting its expertise to capitalise on increased client demand."

In the international section, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Anti-Corruption Investigations and Compliance, Arbitration, Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and Real Estate & Tourism.

In Mexico, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Antitrust & Competition, Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and Project Finance & Infrastructure.

Latin Lawyer 250 recognized attorneys in the following offices and practices:

Nanette Aguirre , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Miami

Carol Barnhart , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance; Corporate/M&A, Miami

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance; Corporate/M&A, Michael J. Baum , Real Estate & Tourism, Chicago

, Real Estate & Tourism, Kara M. Bombach , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Washington, D.C.

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Cyril T. Brennan , Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Washington, D.C.

, Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Gerardo Carillo Valadez , Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Mexico

, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Richard F. Davis , Real Estate & Tourism, Los Angeles

, Real Estate & Tourism, José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A; Real Estate & Tourism, Mexico

Michael T. Fishman , Real Estate & Tourism, Chicago

, Real Estate & Tourism, Miguel Flores Bernés, Antitrust & Competition, Mexico

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Antitrust & Competition; Corporate/M&A, Mexico

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Banking & Finance; Project Finance & Infrastructure, Mexico

Angelika Hunnefeld , Arbitration, Miami

, Arbitration, Yosbel A. Ibarra , Corporate/M&A, Miami

, Corporate/M&A, Ross Kaufman , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Joseph J. Mamounas , Arbitration, Miami

, Arbitration, Miguel Moisés, Banking & Finance, Mexico

Antonio Peña, Corporate/M&A, Mexico

José Raz Guzmán, Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A, Mexico

Marc M. Rossell , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Oscar Stephens , Banking & Finance, New York

, Banking & Finance, Michael J. Sullivan , Real Estate & Tourism, Orlando

, Real Estate & Tourism, Geiza Vargas -Vargas, Corporate/M&A, Miami

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. Since the founding of the firm, Greenberg Traurig has been inextricably linked to Latin America and has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience in Latin America that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983

