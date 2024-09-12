24 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 9 Practices Recognized in Latin Lawyer 250

Twenty-four attorneys and nine practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2025 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-four attorneys and nine practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2025 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

Latin Lawyer 250 noted that Greenberg Traurig's Latin America practice group is "well-stocked and highly regarded. It is known in the region for its robust work in corporate, M&A and banking and finance, as well as in disputes. The breadth and depth of the group have proved important to its success and its ability to stay active during periods of economic sluggishness."

The publication highlighted that Greenberg Traurig "is keenly aware of the need to adapt to the region's changing trends, pivoting its expertise and capabilities to capitalise on increased client demand."

In the international section, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Anti-Corruption Investigations and Compliance, Arbitration, Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and Real Estate & Tourism.

In Mexico, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Antitrust & Competition, Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and Project Finance & Infrastructure.

Latin Lawyer 250 recognized attorneys in the following offices and practices:

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. Since the founding of the firm, Greenberg Traurig has been inextricably linked to Latin America and has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience in Latin America that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Cassandra Travieso, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.7705, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP