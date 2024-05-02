244% ROI Achieved Using Instruqt's Hands-On Labs for Training, Workshops, and Go-To-Market

Today, Instruqt revealed that it generated a 244 percent return on investment (ROI) and $6.42 million in benefits across four long-time customers over a three-year period by deploying the company's hands-on lab platform. Post this

"We've seen real, tangible business impact across our customer base after adopting and scaling Instruqt's hands-on labs," explains Instruqt CEO Coert Baart. "Forrester's findings confirm what our customers have been telling us—Instruqt is truly a game changer for engaging technical users across the customer journey."

Interviewees said that prior to using Instruqt, their organizations spent a significant amount of time doing manual hand-holding. Employees spent many hours walking prospects, customers, partners, and other employees through a solution and its features, and the level of automation in training was not ideal. The organizations could spend weeks setting up POCs and learning content that typically couldn't address clients' requests or they created ineffective learning-by-doing approaches. Previous training efforts yielded one-off deliverables with limited success, leaving the organizations with resource constraints, lack of scalability, and lack of standardization. Another issue with prior ways of working was the impossibility of measuring user progress. This limitation specifically led to many users to churn out after their first lab because they lacked support in their learning journey.

The TEI study found both quantifiable and unquantifiable benefits of using Instruqt. Over a three-year period, the composite organization realized:

Improved sales team efficiency by providing the capabilities to prioritize and focus on the most promising prospects, amounting to a value of $875,000

Improved client time to value by no longer having to spend a significant amount of time navigating suboptimal documentation and installing and configuring labs, providing a combined $1.9 million in value

in value Faster employee onboarding by providing a real-world product environment that speeds up learning, amounting to $1.6 million in value

in value Platform setup savings by not having to build labs from scratch each time, and being able to cost-effectively scale usage and manage progress, contributing to $2.1 million in value

in value Other benefits include ease of use and a compelling visual experience, flexibility around container architecture and ease of integration with LMS and CRM platforms, and the quality of support and level of engagement from the Instruqt team

Key takeaways Instruqt's impact that were shared by interviewees:

"I think one of the coolest things about Instruqt is that it fills a need in a market that really struggles to find a way to educate people and has a problem with being fair about distributing knowledge." — Director of Customer Success, Platform Orchestration

"Instruqt is a very modern way of using education truly as an enabler for product adoption" — VP of Education, Academia, and Documentation, Developer Data

"Now that we've used Instruqt, it is undoubtedly an indispensable tool not only to our success, but to the success of our customers. It is a well-rounded, in-depth education and enablement platform for helping ... tenured and new technical professionals with getting hands-on experience in a real-world environment at a very, very low cost for us and at very low risk and effort for them." — Director of Public Cloud Product Marketing, Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Modern Data Protection

"It was very much manual hand-holding. You'd spend 3 to 4 hours on a call with someone to walk them through how to do the basic stuff. ... We brought [in] Instruqt to reduce the overhead and the amount of time it takes us to do this basic onboarding." — Director of Customer Success, Platform Orchestration

"The real sort of key pain point prior to Instruqt internally for us was that about 30% to 40% of the learner support request were [for] straight-up setup installation or configuration. Learners were not even getting into doing the hands-on learning." — Lab Team Head, Developer Data

"We are providing technical training inside the company. … The way we look at this is that we [have] about 4,500 employees today and … if we train our own employees, that's a force multiplier for us." — Lab Team Head, Developer Data

The Total Economic Impact™ of Instruqt study is available for download at instruqt.com/impact.

About Instruqt

Instruqt is a flexible, hands-on lab experience for engineers that generates demand, drives adoption, and inspires product champions. From demos to training, Instruqt is the secret to immersive education, engaging events and workshops, and effective go-to-market execution. Technical educators maximize learning in both live and self-led setups. Go-to-market teams generate more qualified leads and close deals faster by immersing, not just showing. Cutting-edge technology companies like MongoDB, Datadog, Red Hat, Hashicorp, Okta, and more rave about Instruqt. Instruqt has achieved 4.9 out of 5.0 stars on G2, excelling in support quality and ease of setup and use.

Media Contact

Sean Lauer, Instruqt, 1 201-323-4189, [email protected], instruqt.com

SOURCE Instruqt