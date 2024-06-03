25 of the Best Companies With Fully Remote Jobs: Virtual Vocations Releases Its 5th Annual Employer Partners Report

"Workers desire flexibility above all, even more than higher compensation, opportunities for advancement, and better benefits. Thankfully, our Employer Partners recognize workers' freedom of choice over where they perform their jobs." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

During 2023, Employer Partners shared nearly 600 fully remote openings with Virtual Vocations' job board members. These openings spanned the following career categories favorable to working from home:

1. Business Services

2. Customer Service

3. Education

4. Financial

5. Healthcare

6. Information Technology

7. Insurance

8. Internet and e-Commerce

9. Non-Profit

10. Marketing

11. Real Estate

12. Staffing.

The drive to continue working from home has been top-of-mind for the majority of workers, even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2023. In fact, according to Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn, job flexibility, like the option to work from home 100% of the time, is the number one factor driving employees to consider changing careers. "Workers desire flexibility above all, even more than higher compensation, opportunities for advancement, and better benefits. Thankfully, our Employer Partners recognize workers' freedom of choice over where they perform their jobs."

Ranked by the number of remote job postings shared to the Virtual Vocations database from January through December 2023, these companies are the 10 best Employer Partners to watch for fully remote hiring this year:

1. BairesDev

2. TTEC

3. eXp Realty

4. Littera Education Inc.

5. Achieve Test Prep

6. Launch Potato

7. Uscreen

8. Susan G. Komen

9. Bitcoin Depot

10. Study.com.

To read the complete list of Virtual Vocations' Top 25 Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs in 2024 and learn more about which industries are most popular for remote hiring with these companies, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-25-employer-partners-for-fully-remote-jobs-in-2024/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected] , https://www.virtualvocations.com

Twitter

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.