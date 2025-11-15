25 Years of Impact: CommLab India Showcases L&D Success and Recognizes Key Stakeholders at LearnFlux

CommLab India marked 25 years in eLearning with LearnFlux 2025, showcasing impact, innovation in corporate learning, and honoring customers.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning solutions, successfully concluded the 2025 edition of LearnFlux, its flagship virtual thought leadership summit, which saw strong participation from global learning leaders.

This edition of LearnFlux was very special as it coincided with CommLab India's 25th anniversary. Since its inception in 2000, CommLab India has had the privilege of partnering with more than 2000 stakeholders worldwide, helping them accelerate employee performance through impactful corporate training.

CommLab India marked this milestone by reflecting on a journey that began with belief, grew with trust, and flourished through collaboration. With strong customer partnerships, it gained global recognition rooted in scale, speed, and quality tech-enabled learning solution offerings – supporting 750 families, providing 200,000+ meals, and spreading opportunity, dignity, and hope.

LearnFlux 2025, the three-day online, invitation-only event, brought together 150 global learning leaders to explore innovations and the future of workplace learning.

CommLab India's trusted customers led the speaker lineup: Dave Moore, L&D Manager, opened with a fireside chat on how L&D teams can position themselves as value-driven business partners. Shamika Chindhade, Group Manager – Customer Education, presented a case study on AI Awareness Training, drawing from her experience leading enterprise-scale initiatives with agentic AI. In a very engaging session that had a smile on everyone's' face, Patricia Bossi, Global L&D Manager, delved into the four "moments that matter."

Dr. RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder and Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India, provided a candid view of lessons learned in building and scaling L&D operations over decades of practice.

The summit included a mini masterclass by Dr. Howard B. Lewis on the role of self-regulated learning in empowering individuals to take charge of their growth.

Rajesh Venkata, Director – Innovation, showcased cutting-edge eLearning tools and rapid development approaches that shorten training cycles. Dr. Brett Bligh of Lancaster University shared research on AI adoption in workplace learning.

The highlight of LearnFlux 2025 was the Customer Excellence Awards segment, where 25 long-standing customers were personally acknowledged for their enduring trust and collaboration. RK thanked the Visionary Patrons who invested in possibility, the Trust Keepers who stood by the team year after year, the Growth Champions who fueled its rise, and the Innovation Partners who continue to co-create the future.

Speaking about LearnFlux 2025, Ayesha Habeeb Omer said, "LearnFlux 2025 was an important milestone that showed how L&D leaders are reimagining their role to drive real value. It was encouraging to see global peers align on the importance of innovation, agility, and business impact in shaping the future of learning,"

Another milestone to mark 25 years of CommLab India's excellence and impact was its recognition in the 2026 eLearning Industry Awards, these recognitions testify to their customer service, rapid eLearning innovation, development quality, and social responsibility, affirming their status among the top providers in the industry.

With LearnFlux 2025 and these fresh accolades, CommLab India continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner, helping organizations worldwide accelerate performance and achieve measurable results through learning.

About CommLab India:

Since 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums

Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets

Converting webinars to eLearning

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing different formats of video

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Media Contact

Asma Zaineb, CommLab India, 91 4027803080, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

SOURCE CommLab India