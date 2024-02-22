25m Health Partners with Clearwater to Develop a Scalable Cybersecurity and Compliance Program Across its Portfolio

By partnering with Clearwater, 25m Health is providing its portfolio companies with a cost-effective solution for building the cybersecurity and compliance capabilities needed to compete in the healthcare marketplace. Post this

By partnering with Clearwater, 25m Health is providing its portfolio companies with a cost-effective solution for building the cybersecurity and compliance capabilities needed to compete in the healthcare marketplace. Clearwater provides a deep team of experts and purpose-built software focused specifically on helping health tech companies make rapid progress in ensuring their organizations and technologies are market ready from a cybersecurity and compliance standpoint.

"Strong cybersecurity and compliance capabilities are a business imperative for any company developing technology for the healthcare industry," said Ryan Macy, 25m Health's Head of Engineering. "We've partnered with the industry leader in Clearwater to provide our companies with a very efficient solution that can easily scale as they grow within Lifepoint and beyond.

"With minimal disruption to founders and their teams, we're proactively meeting the needs of healthcare providers who expect technologies being deployed within their organization to achieve the highest standards with respect to cybersecurity and compliance," Macy added.

Key services being provided as part of the 25m Health-Clearwater partnership include:

Establishing baseline target profiles for portfolio companies using the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and the 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices

vCISO support and advisory services

Program governance

Cloud security assessments

Hardening guidance for the tech stack

Portfolio monitoring and reporting

"Our partnership with 25m Health is another step forward in Clearwater's initiative to help secure the next generation of healthcare technology innovators," said Steve Cagle, Clearwater CEO. "We are deeply committed to advancing healthcare innovation by providing the industry's strongest team of experts and tools focused on helping emerging technology companies build and mature the cybersecurity and compliance capabilities needed for success in our industry."

About 25madison

25madison is a Venture Platform that incubates and invests in early-stage startups. 25madison consists of 25m Flagship, 25m Health, 25m Supply Chain, and 25m Evolve. 25madison also offers brand, marketing and UX design services through Creature, an agency that helps propel companies at pivotal moments. With a collaborative approach and a deep skillset across all business needs, 25madison partners with top entrepreneurs to turn high-conviction ideas into big businesses. Find out more at 25madison.com.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatersecurity.com.

