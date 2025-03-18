26 Executives Recognized By APPEALIE with Software Leadership Award - 2024 SaaS Leader Awards Announced

The 2024 honorees set a new benchmark in SaaS leadership. Their exceptional track records, strategic vision, and people-first approach have driven impressive growth and redefined leadership in the cloud era. Each winner embodies excellence in customer success and marketing. Post this

Driven by a record number - up 93% versus 2023 - of peer/employee nominations, the 2024 SaaS Leader Award Winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

The award process featured two categories:

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Alice Wang , Auditoria.AI

, Auditoria.AI Amit Shalgi, Imagen

Anthony Sottile , FreeWill

, FreeWill Ariel Benzakein , Pharos

, Pharos Bradley Liou , MaintainX

, MaintainX Brittany Pais , Lytho

, Lytho Chelsey Reynolds , Phonexa

, Phonexa Jaspreet Singh , Autodesk

, Autodesk Jon Plotner , Pushpay

, Pushpay Julie Keith , Gluware

, Gluware Kayla Stewart , Teaching Strategies

, Teaching Strategies Keishla Ceaser-Jones , EAB

, EAB Laura Newby , Druva Europe Ltd

, Druva Europe Ltd Pedro Souza , SmartBear

, SmartBear Rafael Escaño Marin, Salesforce

Stephanie Workman-Bolden , Discovery Education

, Discovery Education Steven Farina , UserGems

, UserGems Vandana Agarwal , Birdeye, Inc.

SELECTED SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD PERSPECTIVES

"Honored and thrilled to be named one of the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Leaders of the Year! This recognition is a testament to the incredible Customer Experience team at Lytho and their commitment to empowering our customers. At Lytho, we believe Customer Experience isn't just a function—it's a differentiator. From reimagining how we drive adoption at scale to ensuring our strategic, outcome-focused approach delivers measurable impact, we're constantly evolving to help in-house creative and marketing teams plan, create, and perform at their best. A huge thank you to my team, my peers, and our incredible customers who inspire us daily." — Brittany Pais, Vice President of Customer Experience at Lytho

"I'm honored to receive this distinguished award. It's truly the result of a collaborative effort, and I'm constantly inspired by the passion, innovation, and dedication of everyone around me, particularly our Customer Support and Success team. I'm humbled and grateful to my team for nominating me. Doing what I love is already a reward, and this recognition makes it even more meaningful." — Julie Keith, Senior Director, Customer Support at Gluware

SAAS MARKETING LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Ashley Levesque , Fuel50

, Fuel50 Ashley McAlpin , Rockerbox

, Rockerbox Deepak Bahree , Birdeye Inc

, Birdeye Inc Elaine M. Nowak , Auditoria.AI

, Auditoria.AI Jordan Slabaugh , LeanDNA

, LeanDNA Lucy Zarlengo , Employ Inc.

, Employ Inc. Michel Benjamin , Leasecake

, Leasecake Talar Malakian , Phonexa

2025 SAAS LEADER AWARD NOMINATIONS

Nominations for 2025 can be submitted at:

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. The APPEALIE software awards process includes due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

