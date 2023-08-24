26 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 11 Practices Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2024 Latin America Guide

Twenty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers and Partners Latin America guide. Eleven of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers and Partners Latin America guide. Eleven of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.

Chambers and Partners is a UK–based publisher of annual guides in several global markets and one of the world's leading providers of legal rankings, research, and analysis. Attorneys are selected for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with clients and practicing lawyers from around the world, according to the publication's website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the 2024 Latin America guide by region:

International Counsel

Yosbel A. Ibarra : Corporate/M&A

: Corporate/M&A Antonio Peña: Corporate/M&A

Daniel Pulecio-Boek: Corporate Crime & Investigations

Mexico

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte: Environment

David Argueta: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets

José Antonio Butrón Quintero: Projects

Gerardo Carillo Valadez: Real Estate

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martinez : Real Estate

: Real Estate Miguel Flores Bernés: Competition/Antitrust

Victor Manuel Frías Garcés: Competition/Antitrust

Valery Dayne García Zavala : Competition/Antitrust

: Competition/Antitrust Juan Manuel González Bernal: Banking & Finance; Projects

Hugo Hernández: Public Law

Erick Hernández Gallego: Energy & Natural Resources; Environment

Eduardo Medina Zapata: Tax: Non-contentious

Miguel Moisés: Banking & Finance

Joselino Morales Lopez: Public Law

Edgar Olvera Jiménez: Telecoms, Media, Technology

Alejandro Ostos Fulda: Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation

Leslie Palma: Labour & Employment

Gabriela Palomino: Projects

Arturo Pérez-Estrada: Corporate/M&A

José Raz Guzmán: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate/M&A

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra: Energy & Natural Resources

Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado-Rivera: Energy & Natural Resources

Miguel Yturbe Redo: Corporate/M&A

Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following practice areas in the 2024 Latin America guide by region:

International Counsel

Corporate/M&A

Mexico

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Competition/Antitrust

Compliance

Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment

Projects

Public Law

Real Estate

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. Since the founding of the firm, Greenberg Traurig has been inextricably linked to Latin America and has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience in Latin America that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

