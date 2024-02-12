26 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Georgia Super Lawyers 2024 Edition

26 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Atlanta office are recognized in the 2024 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers.

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 26 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Atlanta office are recognized in the 2024 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. Of these, 12 attorneys are recognized on the "Super Lawyers" list and 14 are recognized on the "Rising Stars" list. Additionally, Vice Chair Lori G. Cohen earned recognition on the 2024 Georgia Super Lawyers lists of Top 100 Georgia Super Lawyers and Top 50 Women Georgia Super Lawyers.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process includes peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation. Attorneys who receive the highest point totals are further recognized in Georgia Super Lawyers Top Lists.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the 2024 Georgia Super Lawyers list include:

Theodore I. Blum – Atlanta managing shareholder; chair, Atlanta Corporate Practice

managing shareholder; chair, Atlanta Corporate Practice Lori G. Cohen – Greenberg Traurig vice chair; co-chair, Global Litigation; co-chair, Trial Practice

John D. Elrod – shareholder; vice chair, Atlanta Financial Institutions

Joel R. Feldman – shareholder; co-chair, Trademark & Brand Management

Ernest L. Greer – Greenberg Traurig co-president; chairman, Washington, D.C.

Michael J. King – shareholder; Business Litigation

David B. Kurzweil – shareholder; co-chair, Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy; co-chair, Financial Institutions; co-chair, Atlanta Restructuring & Bankruptcy

Jess L. Rosen – shareholder; co-chair, Atlanta Entertainment & Media

David I. Schulman – shareholder; co-chair, Video Games & Esports

Jeffrey M. Smith – shareholder; Entertainment & Media

Richard J. Valladares – Atlanta administrative shareholder; chair, Atlanta Business Litigation

administrative shareholder; chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Natasha L. Wilson – shareholder; chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment; co-chair, Labor & Employment Practice's Corporate Restructuring & Employment Due Diligence

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the 2024 Georgia Rising Stars list include:

Jacqueline T. deGrandpre – shareholder; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Kristin M. Duke – associate; Litigation

– associate; Litigation Jake Evans – shareholder; Litigation

William E. Eye – associate; Litigation

Taryn W. Harper – shareholder; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Alexandra A. Holt – associate; Trademark & Brand Management

Sean P. Jessee – shareholder; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Alana C. Kirkland – of counsel; Entertainment & Media

Gerond J. Lawrence – associate; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Allison Ng – shareholder; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Bethani R. Oppenheimer – shareholder; Banking & Financial Services

Andrew Z. Smith – associate; Litigation

Keshia M. Tiemann – shareholder; Labor & Employment

Mikhael F. Tomlinson – associate; Trademark & Brand Management

