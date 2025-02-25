27,643 Students in the Book Trust Program Celebrate New Dog Man Book with Read Together Hero Moments

"Books help kids develop empathy and compassion. I'm grateful to Book Trust and Scholastic for all their efforts in bringing books to kids and schools around the country..." - Dog Man author and illustrator Dav Pilkey Post this

"Much of Book Trust's magic takes place in classrooms where students, with the support of their teachers, choose books they want to read and celebrate those choices when their books arrive," explained Patience Peabody, President and CEO of Book Trust. "For us, our partner educators are the everyday heroes who—with parents and caregivers—grow engaged readers."

Peabody confirmed this is the largest single book donation to the organization. "The Dog Man series is a crowd favorite for our students. We are grateful to Dav Pilkey and our partners at Scholastic for spreading this joy, because we know that when students have books that interest them, they are more motivated to read. This surprise donation will be a welcomed and adored addition to the personal libraries we've helped thousands of second, third, fourth, and fifth graders to build through our program," she said.

"Books help kids develop empathy and compassion. I'm grateful to Book Trust and Scholastic for all their efforts in bringing books to kids and schools around the country. Reading is the greatest superpower of all and I'm humbled and honored that I get to play a part in getting kids excited about books," said Dog Man author and illustrator Dav Pilkey.

Book Trust encouraged its network of schools to use the book donation as an opportunity to recognize everyday heroes. From February 17-28, Book Trust classrooms will welcome guest readers, including community leaders, to show that heroism can appear in many ways, including giving someone else the gift of your time to read together!

"We believe the broader community shares responsibility with our staff in educating the children at our school. Book Trust is a proven community partner that's invested in collaboratively building a culture of literacy," said Dr. Michelina Serianni, Principal at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School in Philadelphia, PA. "This book donation is a huge surprise that brings more excitement to students' reading adventures. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to participate and to celebrate everyday heroes in our school family."

Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School is planning an assembly to distribute copies of Dog Man: Big Jim Begins and school deans will read the first chapter of the book with second and third graders. "Students are much more engaged when they have an opportunity to read books that interest them," said Lauren D'Aurizio, an educator who coordinates the school's participation in the Book Trust program. "I know students will be so excited to add the new Dog Man book to their growing collections!"

