27 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 11 Practices Recognized in Chambers Latin America Guide 2026

New York, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in Chambers Latin America 2026 Guide. Eleven of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.

Chambers is a UK–based publisher of annual guides in several global markets and one of the world's leading providers of legal rankings, research, and analysis. Attorneys are selected for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with clients and practicing lawyers from around the world, according to the publication's website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the Latin America 2026 Guide by region:

International Counsel

Yosbel A. Ibarra : Corporate/ M&A

: Corporate/ M&A Antonio Peña: Corporate/ M&A

Daniel Pulecio - Boek: Corporate Crime & Investigations

- Boek: Corporate Crime & Investigations Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr. : Corporate/ M&A

Mexico

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte: Energy & Natural Resources: Power; Environment

David Argueta: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez : Real Estate

: Real Estate Luis Cortés Panameño: Corporate/M&A: The Elite

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez: Real Estate

Miguel Flores Bernés: Competition/Antitrust

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés: Competition/Antitrust

Valery Dayne García Zavala : Competition/Antitrust

: Competition/Antitrust Juan Manuel González Bernal: Projects

Erick Hernández Gallego: Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Energy & Natural Resources: Power; Environment

Hugo E. Hernández García: Public Law

Eduardo Medina Zapata: Tax: Non-contentious

Miguel Moisés: Banking & Finance

Joselino Morales López: Public Law

Edgar Olvera Jiménez: TMT (Telecoms, Media, Technology)

Rodrigo Orozco Waters: Banking & Finance

Alejandro Ostos Fulda: Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation

Leslie Palma: Labour & Employment

Arturo Pérez-Estrada: Corporate/M&A: The Elite

José Raz Guzmán: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra: Energy & Natural Resources: Power

Guillermo Sánchez Chao: International Trade/WTO

Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera: Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following practice areas in the 2026 Latin America Guide by region:

International Counsel

Corporate/M&A

Mexico

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Competition/Antitrust

Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment

Labour & Employment

Projects

Public Law

Real Estate

