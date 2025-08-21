27 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 11 Practices Recognized in Chambers Latin America Guide 2026

Twenty-seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in Chambers Latin America 2026 Guide.
New York, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in Chambers Latin America 2026 Guide. Eleven of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.
Chambers is a UK–based publisher of annual guides in several global markets and one of the world's leading providers of legal rankings, research, and analysis. Attorneys are selected for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with clients and practicing lawyers from around the world, according to the publication's website.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the Latin America 2026 Guide by region:
International Counsel
- Yosbel A. Ibarra: Corporate/ M&A
- Antonio Peña: Corporate/ M&A
- Daniel Pulecio- Boek: Corporate Crime & Investigations
- Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr.: Corporate/ M&A
Mexico
- Luis Jorge Akle Arronte: Energy & Natural Resources: Power; Environment
- David Argueta: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets
- Gerardo Carrillo Valadez: Real Estate
- Luis Cortés Panameño: Corporate/M&A: The Elite
- José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez: Real Estate
- Miguel Flores Bernés: Competition/Antitrust
- Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés: Competition/Antitrust
- Valery Dayne García Zavala: Competition/Antitrust
- Juan Manuel González Bernal: Projects
- Erick Hernández Gallego: Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Energy & Natural Resources: Power; Environment
- Hugo E. Hernández García: Public Law
- Eduardo Medina Zapata: Tax: Non-contentious
- Miguel Moisés: Banking & Finance
- Joselino Morales López: Public Law
- Edgar Olvera Jiménez: TMT (Telecoms, Media, Technology)
- Rodrigo Orozco Waters: Banking & Finance
- Alejandro Ostos Fulda: Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation
- Leslie Palma: Labour & Employment
- Arturo Pérez-Estrada: Corporate/M&A: The Elite
- José Raz Guzmán: Banking & Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate/M&A: The Elite
- Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra: Energy & Natural Resources: Power
- Guillermo Sánchez Chao: International Trade/WTO
- Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera: Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following practice areas in the 2026 Latin America Guide by region:
International Counsel
- Corporate/M&A
Mexico
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets
- Competition/Antitrust
- Corporate/M&A: The Elite
- Energy & Natural Resources
- Environment
- Labour & Employment
- Projects
- Public Law
- Real Estate
