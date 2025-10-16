27 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers and 10 Practices Recognised in Chambers UK Legal Guide 2026

Twenty-seven lawyers and ten practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are ranked in the Chambers UK Legal Guide 2026.

Chambers, a UK-based publisher, notes that it selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Greenberg Traurig is recognised in the ten practice areas below:

Corporate Crime & Investigations

Corporate/M&A: £100-800 million

Fraud : Civil

: Civil Investment Funds: Real Estate

Leveraged Finance: Borrowers/Sponsors: Mid-Market

Real Estate Finance

Real Estate: £150 million and above

Restructuring/Insolvency

Tax

Transport: Rail: Rolling Stock

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers have been recognised in the 2026 ChambersUK guide:

Fiona Adams, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million

Virginia Allen, Employment: Employer

Hannah Blom-Cooper, Fraud : Civil; Restructuring/Insolvency: Disputes; Restructuring/Insolvency: Litigation

: Civil; Restructuring/Insolvency: Disputes; Restructuring/Insolvency: Litigation Claire Broadbelt, Fraud : Civil

: Civil Richard Ceeney, Construction: Non-contentious

Rupert Cheetham, Restructuring/Insolvency

Steven Cowins, Investment Funds: Real Estate

Tom Dear, Investment Funds: Real Estate

Tim Dolan, Financial Services

Naomi Feinstein, Employment: Employer

Elizabeth Fox, Fraud : Civil

: Civil Kathryn Garbett, Fraud : Civil

: Civil Jason Hambury, Construction: International Arbitration

Matthew Hancock, Financial Services: Contentious Regulatory (Individuals)

John Houghton, Restructuring/Insolvency

Clive Jones, Tax: Real Estate

Mehmet Karagoz, Fraud : Civil

: Civil Paul Maher, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million

Danielle L. Martin, Real Estate: £150 million and above

Graeme McLellan, Transportation: Rail

Rebecca Meads, Corporate Crime & Investigations; Financial Crime: Individuals

Sarah Moyles, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million

Marc E. Snell, Investment Funds: Real Estate

Sierra M. Taylor, Real Estate Finance

Annabel Thomas, Fraud : Civil

: Civil Henrietta Walker, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million

Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

