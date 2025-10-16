27 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers and 10 Practices Recognised in Chambers UK Legal Guide 2026

Twenty-seven lawyers and ten practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are ranked in the Chambers UK Legal Guide 2026.
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-seven lawyers and ten practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are ranked in the Chambers UK Legal Guide 2026.
Chambers, a UK-based publisher, notes that it selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Greenberg Traurig is recognised in the ten practice areas below:
- Corporate Crime & Investigations
- Corporate/M&A: £100-800 million
- Fraud: Civil
- Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Leveraged Finance: Borrowers/Sponsors: Mid-Market
- Real Estate Finance
- Real Estate: £150 million and above
- Restructuring/Insolvency
- Tax
- Transport: Rail: Rolling Stock
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers have been recognised in the 2026 ChambersUK guide:
- Fiona Adams, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million
- Virginia Allen, Employment: Employer
- Hannah Blom-Cooper, Fraud: Civil; Restructuring/Insolvency: Disputes; Restructuring/Insolvency: Litigation
- Claire Broadbelt, Fraud: Civil
- Richard Ceeney, Construction: Non-contentious
- Rupert Cheetham, Restructuring/Insolvency
- Steven Cowins, Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Tom Dear, Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Tim Dolan, Financial Services
- Naomi Feinstein, Employment: Employer
- Elizabeth Fox, Fraud: Civil
- Kathryn Garbett, Fraud: Civil
- Jason Hambury, Construction: International Arbitration
- Matthew Hancock, Financial Services: Contentious Regulatory (Individuals)
- John Houghton, Restructuring/Insolvency
- Clive Jones, Tax: Real Estate
- Mehmet Karagoz, Fraud: Civil
- Paul Maher, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million
- Danielle L. Martin, Real Estate: £150 million and above
- Graeme McLellan, Transportation: Rail
- Rebecca Meads, Corporate Crime & Investigations; Financial Crime: Individuals
- Sarah Moyles, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million
- Marc E. Snell, Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Sierra M. Taylor, Real Estate Finance
- Annabel Thomas, Fraud: Civil
- Henrietta Walker, Corporate M&A: £100-800 million
- Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.
