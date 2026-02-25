"PR has to help clients become the answer to the questions buyers are asking AI systems about their industry," said Thor Harris, CEO of Percepture. "That requires verifiable trust signals that algorithms can interpret and decision-makers can validate in seconds." Post this

The framework is designed for two realities operators are facing simultaneously: vendor selection is moving upstream into AI-driven answer engines and LLM summaries, while post-conference follow-up still breaks down when teams return to daily escalations, travel, and back-to-back meetings.

The result is predictable. Relationships that begin on the show floor often stall in the first 72 hours after the event.

The Metric That Reframes Performance

In Percepture's internal measurement, AI-sourced inbound leads converted to booked meetings at a rate of 27 per 100 inbound visits, compared with approximately 2 per 100 from traditional organic search in comparable periods, an approximately 13x difference.

Percepture measured AI-sourced conversions as website form fills that resulted in booked calendar meetings over a 60-day period, benchmarked against prior performance across SEO, Google Ads, programmatic advertising, and LinkedIn campaigns focused on telecom and data center audiences.

"Search has gotten selective," said Bob Generale, President of Percepture. "The question is no longer whether buyers will see you. It is whether AI will explain your category in a way that includes you, and whether your team can convert that interest into a real conversation within 24 hours. That is what determines who wins in 2026."

Proof in Market: Broadstaff Global

The framework is already producing measurable outcomes in the telecom and data center sector.

Broadstaff Global, a workforce solutions firm serving the telecom, fiber, and data center industries, achieved #1 rankings for approximately 90 percent of targeted search terms, including competitive data center staffing and fiber workforce keywords, within eight months of working with Percepture.

Broadstaff Global's results strengthened discovery and validation signals for key category searches, supporting both traditional search visibility and AI-influenced vendor research.

AI Discovery to AI Follow-Up: Two Offers, One System

Percepture AI Visibility and Trust Signal System

Percepture builds the authority foundation that makes telecom and data center providers discoverable and defensible inside AI-generated results. The system combines AI-search optimization with structured PR and content distribution designed to produce consistent citations, repeat mentions, and fast validation across the web, including environments where buyers rely on AI Overviews, summaries, and answer engines to shortlist vendors.

Learn more: Telecom Marketing Agency | GEO / AI Search Services

"PR has to help clients become the answer to the questions buyers are asking AI systems about their industry," said Thor Harris, CEO of Percepture. "That requires verifiable trust signals that algorithms can interpret and decision-makers can validate in seconds."

PyraBuilds AI Conference Follow-Up Agent Pack

PyraBuilds AI operationalizes the system through agent-driven execution across sales, customer success, and operations. Built for high-consideration B2B categories, Pyra workflows support contact capture, multi-channel follow-up, lead scoring, proposal and RFP drafting, and conference-to-CRM automation, with review gates and audit-friendly controls.

Learn more: AI Sales Agents | PyraBuilds AI

"Metro Connect is where relationships begin," said Alex Mannine, Partner at PyraBuilds AI. "The win is what happens after: fast qualification, consistent follow-up, and operational continuity, even while teams are traveling, in meetings, or managing escalations back at the NOC."

Why This Matters Now

AI Overviews and answer engines are becoming a primary touchpoint for vendor discovery in high-consideration B2B categories. Buyers are using AI tools earlier in research and shortlisting, and they are moving faster than most teams can respond.

Research published by Harvard Business Review found the average company response time to an inbound lead was 42 hours, and that contacting a lead within the first hour made a firm seven times more likely to qualify that lead than waiting even one additional hour. At conference speed, that delay can be the difference between a meeting and a missed opportunity.

Percepture and PyraBuilds AI built AI Discovery to AI Follow-Up specifically to close that gap.

Industry Perspective

Telecom, interconnection pioneer, and author Hunter Newby, who has advised and invested across carrier hotel and interconnection ecosystems, is collaborating with the Percepture and PyraBuilds AI team on practical industry applications for AI-first discovery and agent-enabled workflows.

"Telecom is full of overloaded terms," said Newby. "The organizations that win will be the ones that can explain complex infrastructure clearly, then execute consistently across marketing, sales, and operations."

Operational Applications for Telecom Teams

Percepture and PyraBuilds AI are also previewing practical applications designed to work within real operational constraints and approval processes. Use cases include ticket triage support, draft RCA reporting, and customer maintenance communications, with human review gates and internal workflows preserved.

Meet the Team at Metro Connect USA

Telecom and data center operators attending Metro Connect USA can schedule a briefing with Percepture to review:

AI Visibility Audit: What AI engines summarize about your category today and where you are missing

Trust Signal Plan: PR and content architecture designed to drive citations and repeat mentions across AI and search

Conversion System: Agent-assisted workflows to move conference leads into booked meetings

NOC-Adjacent Workflows: Draft communications and documentation support aligned to operations approval processes

Request a Metro Connect briefing:

https://percepture.com/events/metro-connect-2026

Telecom Marketing Agency:

https://percepture.com/industries/telecom/

AI Sales Agents:

https://percepture.com/services/ai-sales-agents/

GEO / AI Search Services:

https://percepture.com/services/geo-services/

PyraBuilds AI:

https://pyrabuilds.ai/

Results vary by offer, category, and follow-up speed. Conversion data based on Percepture internal campaign measurement over a 60-day period in telecom and data center audiences.

About Percepture

Percepture is an AI-search, digital PR, and SEO firm helping B2B organizations increase visibility, trust, and inbound pipeline across Google, AI Overviews, and LLM-driven discovery. Percepture blends authority-building PR, structured topical depth, and multi-channel performance systems to drive measurable business outcomes.

www.percepture.com

About PyraBuilds AI

PyraBuilds AI builds industry-trained AI agents that automate workflows across sales, marketing, and operations, including lead discovery, outreach, qualification, proposal drafting, and internal execution support, with review gates and audit-friendly workflows.

www.pyrabuilds.ai

