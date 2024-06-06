27North Unveils the Venture Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® Van: The Ultimate Luxury Adventure Vehicle

"With the Venture Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® Van, we've combined luxury and adventure in a way that sets a new standard in the market," said Pavel Bosovik, CEO of 27North. "This vehicle is not just about travel; it's about experiencing the world without compromising on comfort or style." Post this

Inside, travelers will enjoy unparalleled comfort with a full interior shower located in the back and easily accessible from the rear door, a 2.5-gallon water heater, and a fully equipped galley including a microwave, induction cooktop, stainless-steel fridge/freezer, LONRIDGE heavy-duty slip-resistant flooring, and birch cabinetry. The interior creates a bright, spacious atmosphere, complemented by large windows that flood the space with natural light. The convertible dinette seats up to six and transforms into a bed, while theater-style recliner chairs, a 24" smart TV, and Bluetooth Wet Sounds speakers provide top-notch entertainment.

Unique to 27North is the gear garage—a floor-to-ceiling rear indoor storage space with access to power and lighting. This gear garage has enough space and is ready for just about any adventure gear you throw in it.

The exterior boasts a rugged 4.2 System 2" Lift, including Agile off-road components, Fox tunable shocks with heavy-duty springs, LED lights all around, a heavy-duty skid plate, Light Travelers all-aluminum bumper, Black Rhino Wheels, and all-terrain tires. Around back is the Owl Vans Expedition Box and spare tire ladder, making it as functional as it is stylish.

The amazing off-grid power system boasts 930amp Lithionics lithium batteries, a 3000-watt inverter, and 525 watts of solar panels, ensuring self-sufficiency in any environment.

"With the Venture Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® Van, we've combined luxury and adventure in a way that sets a new standard in the market," said Pavel Bosovik, CEO of 27North. "This vehicle is not just about travel; it's about experiencing the world without compromising on comfort or style."

The Venture Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® Van is now available for orders. For more information, please visit the27North.com.

About 27North

27North specializes in luxury adventure vehicles, providing unparalleled quality and innovation for outdoor enthusiasts. From the design to the finished product, 27North ensures every detail meets the highest standards of excellence.

