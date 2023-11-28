28th Annual Honolulu Festival to Celebrate a Spectrum of Pacific Rim Cultures

Grand Parade, Nagaoka Fireworks Show, and Free Cultural Performances Open to All, March 8-10, 2024

HONOLULU, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and celebrates the beauty of cultural harmony throughout the Pacific Rim. The 28th Annual Honolulu Festival, a diverse celebration of heritage and cultures, returns for a weekend of exciting activities, performances, and events for the public to enjoy, March 8-10, 2024.

The Honolulu Festival signature events are highlighted by the Grand Parade through Waikiki, the spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach, and free cultural performances and exhibits at the Hawai'i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, and Waikiki Beach Walk.

For nearly three decades, the Honolulu Festival has featured a wide variety of traditional, contemporary, and indigenous cultural performers from the Pacific Rim and countries around the world. The festival is one of Hawai'i's largest cultural exchange events and features an impressive showing of entertainment, artisans and exhibits from cultural performers representing Hawai'i, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines, and the continental U.S.

"The Honolulu Festival is an early spring tradition for everyone to enjoy. This joyous celebration of the vibrant cultures encompassing the Asia-Pacific region is highlighted by wonderful entertainment from local and international performers," said Ted Kubo, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation. "We are grateful for the support of our many volunteers, our community-minded corporate sponsors, and our partners with the State of Hawai'i and City and County of Honolulu. They make this showcase of Pacific Rim culture possible for residents and visitors to be entertained and educated, and to engage with people from around the world in the spirit of friendship and goodwill."

2024 HONOLULU FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Educational School Tours - (Invitational Only for Private Cultural Presentations)

Friday, March 8, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hundreds of Hawai'i students from elementary and middle schools will converge at the Hawai'i Convention Center for an immersive behind-the-scenes cultural experience. Students learn about different regions, dances, and songs alongside visiting cultural groups and see the parade floats, such as the Daijayama dragon, up close! Invitation only.

Friendship Gala

Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Delight in sumptuous small plates crafted by renowned Oȑahu restaurants. Enjoy live music and celebrate cultural harmony with festival attendees and the various communities that come together for one of Hawai'i's largest multicultural festivals. Ticket purchase required.

Cultural Performances and Exhibits

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Stage Performances: Featuring music, art, and dance from Japan and countries around the Pacific Rim. Performances are at the Hawai'i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikiki Beach Walk. Show times vary by location.

Craft Fair, Exhibitions, Food, and Ennichi Corner: A vibrant array of multicultural exhibits, local craft vendors, children's game area and a Bon dance (Japanese communal dance around a musician's platform tower) await attendees in the Kamehameha Exhibit Hall of the Hawai'i Convention Center.

Sake and Food Fest

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Sake & Food Fest is a must-try activity at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The exhibit features a learning and free sampling experience on Japanese alcohols such as sake, shochu, and awamori. Free admission. Sake sampling is for adults 21 and older. Attendees must show ID.

Japanese Film Festival

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Enjoy internationally acclaimed movies on the third floor of the Hawai'i Convention Center. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission.

Grand Parade

Sunday, March 10, 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Opening Performances | 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Parade Begins

This signature showcase features performers, lively music, marching bands, spectacular parade floats and cultural demonstrations that are paraded along Kalākaua Avenue through the heart of Waikiki.

Nagaoka Fireworks Show

Sunday, March 10, 8:30 p.m.

Following the Grand Parade, the magnificent Nagaoka Fireworks Show will illuminate the skies over Waikiki Beach with sparkling pyrotechnics, starting at 8:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive at the beach early to reserve their viewing spots.

Additional events and cultural performances will be unveiled in the coming months. To stay up-to-date with the Honolulu Festival, visit HonoluluFestival.com and follow us on Instagram (@HonFestival) and Facebook (@Honolulu Festival).

About Honolulu Festival Foundation

The Honolulu Festival is made possible by the nonprofit Honolulu Festival Foundation with the support of generous community and corporate sponsors. The Honolulu Festival Foundation supports educational and cultural programs for the benefit of Hawai'i's schools, children, and the community at large through public outreach and charitable efforts.

The high-res image gallery is available here.

