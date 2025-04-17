29 Greenberg Traurig Phoenix Attorneys Named to 2025 Southwest Super Lawyers List

Twenty-nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Phoenix office have been recognized by Super Lawyers magazine. The publication named 15 attorneys to the 2025 Southwest Super Lawyers list and 14 to the Southwest Rising Stars list.

PHOENIX, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Phoenix office have been recognized by Super Lawyers magazine. The publication named 15 attorneys to the 2025 Southwest Super Lawyers list and 14 to the Southwest Rising Stars list.

The 15 attorneys selected for the Southwest Super Lawyers list include:

Katherine H. Beck

Brian H. Blaney

John E. Cummerford

Lindsay J. Fiore

Karl A. Freeburg

Nicole M. Goodwin

Andrew F. Halaby

Stanton E. Johnson

Kevin J. Morris

Jon T. Neumann

Stephanie J. Quincy

Pamela Overton Risoleo

E. Jeffrey Walsh

Quinn Williams

Jeremy D. Zangara

Additionally, Goodwin was recognized on the Top 25 Arizona Women list. Goodwin and Halaby were named to the Top 50 Arizona list.

The 14 attorneys honored on the Southwest Rising Stars list include:

Jorge Coss

Korey Cowan

Kacie Donovan

Kaylena Ferrin

Katelyn Giel

Adrianna G. Gorton

George A. Gould

Stephanie Graffious

Robert Hill

Matthew P. Hoxsie

Demetra Makris

Charles Markle

Lily M. McNulty

Ashley M. Repka

"Our attorneys consistently earn recognition for their remarkable contributions to the state of Arizona, and we couldn't be prouder of their dedication and excellence," said Goodwin and Zangara, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Phoenix office.

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

According to the publication, the selection process is based on a combination of independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the American Bar Association accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers also is published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers. It is a part of the publication arm of media group Thomson Reuters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Soqui, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 602.445.8036, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP