29th Annual SURVIVORS AT THE SUMMIT returns to Brighton Resort on July 27

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survivor Wellness proudly presents the 29th Annual Survivors at the Summit, a powerful day in the mountains dedicated to honoring those impacted by cancer. Held annually since 1996, this inspiring event celebrates the resilience of cancer survivors and their caregivers while raising critical funds to support Survivor Wellness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing free and reduced-cost services and support for those navigating life during and after cancer. #SurvivorWellness

Whether you're a survivor yourself or attending in honor of someone you love, this event is a meaningful way to make a difference. All are welcome to join!

Set against the stunning backdrop of Brighton Resort, Survivors at the Summit is symbolized by the bright yellow Tribute Flags flying over the mountains. Each flag is inscribed with messages of love, hope, remembrance and encouragement. Participants carry their flags as they hike the mountain, gather together to hang their flags, read the moving messages, and pay their respects during the Celebration of Life, held under the main flag display.

400 participants are expected at this year's event, which features delicious meals, a ticket to ride the Majestic ski lift, lively music with local musicians, hikes for all abilities, activities for all ages, a silent auction, branded merchandise, as well as stunning views, wonderful community and fellowship, and concludes with the inspiring Celebration of Life. #SurvivorsAtTheSummit

As executive director, Dana Levy says, "This journey to the summit signifies the journey that each cancer survivor takes through their diagnosis and treatment. Survivors at the Summit honors that experience, and invites you to acknowledge its impact."

For those eager to begin their journey early, the Why I Climb Challenge is an opportunity to honor loved ones and engage your community in support of cancer survivors. #WhyIClimb

Learn more about Survivors at the Summit and the Why I Climb Challenge: www.survivorsatthesummit.org

Survivors at the Summit is a community-driven fundraising event dedicated to supporting those impacted by cancer through engagement, community, and emotional connection.

All proceeds benefit Survivor Wellness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1997 as Cancer Wellness House.

