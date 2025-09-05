2A Commerce Launches FFL API Plugin: Built by Gun People, for Gun People

2A Commerce, a company founded by firearms industry professionals and dedicated to preserving and promoting the Second Amendment, proudly announces the release of the FFL API Plugin — a powerful tool that streamlines online firearms sales while ensuring compliance with federal law.

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2A Commerce, a company founded by firearms industry professionals and dedicated to preserving and promoting the Second Amendment, proudly announces the release of the FFL API Plugin — a powerful tool that streamlines online firearms sales while ensuring compliance with federal law.

Designed specifically for FFL dealers and online gun stores, the plugin makes it easy to integrate an FFL dealer locator and selection tool directly into the checkout process on WooCommerce sites. The API itself can be used to integrate into any Ecommerce experience.

"We're not some tech company jumping on a trend — we are gun people. We live the 2A lifestyle. We shoot. We hunt. We carry. And we understand the unique needs of firearms retailers because we've been in your shoes," said Gregory Tanacea, the founders of 2A Commerce.

Why It Matters: Built for the Firearms Community

Unlike generic software companies, 2A Commerce was created by firearms professionals for firearms professionals. Every feature of the FFL API Plugin reflects an understanding of the challenges that 2A businesses face — from compliance and regulation to cart abandonment and shipping delays.

Key Features:

Seamless ATF-Compliant Checkout

Add a live, up-to-date FFL dealer locator and selector to your WooCommerce checkout.

Powered by ATF-Verified Data

Dealer info comes straight from the ATF's source data, refreshed regularly for accuracy.

Easy Installation

We help you get your Google Map API key, you Install the plugin, enter your API key that we provide, and you're ready to go — no dev team needed.

Developer-Friendly API

Full API access gives developers total control for custom platforms such as BigCommerce stores.

2A-First Support

Our dedicated support team responds within 24 business hours, ensuring you're never left without assistance.

Free 30-Day Trial – No Strings Attached

The FFL API Plugin is available for $69/month, but dealers can start with a free 30-day trial — cancel any time, no commitment. Our mission is to empower the 2A economy, not lock you into contracts.

Who It's For:

FFL Dealers

Online Firearms Retailers

Gun Parts & Accessory Sellers

Builders, Manufacturers & 2A Innovators

Trusted by the 2A Community

From small-town gun shops to multi-channel online retailers, 2A Commerce is proud to support fellow Americans exercising their right to keep and bear arms — and the businesses that serve them.

About 2A Commerce

2A Commerce builds eCommerce solutions specifically for the firearms industry. We're not just developers — we're shooters, hunters, concealed carriers, and staunch defenders of the Second Amendment. Whether you need an FFL plugin, full eCommerce build-out, or tools that keep you compliant without compromising your values, 2A Commerce is your trusted partner in the fight to keep freedom alive.

Media Contact

Julie Pave, 2A Commerce, 1 312-761-0151, [email protected], https://2acommerce.com/

