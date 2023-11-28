2BrightSparks celebrates 20 years of saving people's data

The end of 2023 saw 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd. celebrating a significant milestone; their 20th birthday! From their early incarnations as a powerful but easy to use backup solution for Windows, the company has consistently produced a range of high-quality and dependable software that can be relied on.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The past 20 years have seen an unprecedented growth not only in the use of computers, but also the complexities and risks involved in using them.

In 2003, the number of viruses in circulation was a tiny fraction of what exists today. And the main security issues at that time were dominated by the relatively harmless adware and spam. In fact, the concept of viruses was still novel enough to be featured in the world's news - for instance Sasser and Netsky.

In today's data-heavy world, people who rely on their computers and data require a backup solution that is both reliable and adaptable. Over the past twenty years, SyncBack has consistently evolved, ensuring it remains the preferred Windows tool for data backup and synchronization.

SyncBackPro offers a sophisticated solution for individuals, households, organizations, and businesses of any size to backup and synchronize their essential data with any of the eighteen supported cloud platforms.

With the current low costs and affordability of online storage, maintaining up-to-date off-site backups is now a cost-effective strategy accessible to all.

The entire process is fully automated, ensuring that all critical data, irrespective of the complexity of the selection criteria, is consistently synchronized, protected, and correctly backed up.

As a result, SyncBackPro relegates the challenges of data sharing and the risks of data loss to issues of the past.

With a quarter of a million customers from 170 countries using the software, SyncBack has been saving individuals and businesses from losing their files for over nineteen years.

Further information and a free, fully functional 30 day trial version are available from the 2BrightSparks website at https://www.2brightsparks.com.

About 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd.: 2BrightSparks was incorporated in 2004 and has built a reputation in developing high quality, easy to use utility software. Hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers sleep well at night, knowing that their files and data are secure.

