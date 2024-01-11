2Gether-International and BuildWithin Partner to Form Groundbreaking Apprenticeship Program for Startup Executives with Disabilities

2Gether-International (2GI) is partnering with BuildWithin, and U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Apprenticeship Intermediary, to create the first ever apprenticeship program designed for aspiring founders and startup executives with disabilities. Post this

According to the Annual Disability Statistics Compendium, the employment rate for people with disabilities was 37.8% in 2022. 2GI and BuildWithin aim to disrupt this statistic by empowering Entrepreneurs with Disabilities, who have historically been underrepresented in leadership positions within the startup ecosystem.

Diego Mariscal, Founder and CEO of 2Gether-International, said, "In a world that's designed without considering the full spectrum of human diversity, Disabled Entrepreneurs often find themselves at a systemic disadvantage. Our partnership with BuildWithin is not only about changing narratives but also about creating concrete pathways for Disabled Founders to acquire the leadership prowess necessary to head dynamic business ventures successfully."

The program will be designed on a competency-based framework that ensures apprentices acquire relevant, hands-on experience while also receiving mentorship from industry leaders. The Startup CEO and CFO apprenticeships will guide participants through the intricacies of company building, financial management, strategic decision-making, and leadership in the high-stakes environment of startups.

The apprenticeship program is being developed with a keen understanding of the unique challenges faced by founders of all backgrounds. It will provide leaders from all walks of life with a supportive environment to develop the critical skills needed to scale their startups and secure their place in the competitive market.

"Technology startup founders require a unique set of leadership skills to build and scale their companies," said Ximena Gates, CEO and Co-founder of BuildWithin. "With most startups failing within the first two years, it's crucial for the United States to bolster early stage teams, enhancing their abilities to launch and grow new ventures. We are excited to collaborate with 2Gether-International, applying the apprenticeship model to entrepreneurship."

2GI and BuildWithin will register their collaborative Apprenticeship Program with the United States Department of Labor and hope to open 2Gether-International's application process to participants soon after.

2GI and BuildWithin are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable entrepreneurial landscape. This program not only stands to benefit the participants, but will also enhance the startup ecosystem as a whole by fostering a more diverse pool of leaders ready to take on the world's most pressing challenges.

About 2Gether International:

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About BuildWithin:

BuildWithin offers a comprehensive, innovative approach to on-the-job training, empowering organizations and governments to address workforce challenges. Our platform blends advanced technology with top-tier services, providing a complete solution for skill development and employee growth. Our experienced team, with a decade of managing tech sector apprenticeships, positions BuildWithin not just as a product, but as a committed partner in developing a capable, diverse workforce. For more information, visit www.BuildWithin.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.2Gether-international.org/ and www.BuildWithin.com.

