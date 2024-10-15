2Gether-International and JPMorganChase Partner on 'Venture Labs,' a Pre-Accelerator Program for Idea-Stage Founders with Disabilities

"We want to do everything we can to make sure entrepreneurs with disabilities and their respective start-ups are well represented and have opportunities to thrive," said Bryan Gill, Global Head of the Office of Disability Inclusion for JPMorganChase. Post this

"This new program is a terrific opportunity for aspiring founders with disabilities who have a business idea that they want to turn into a reality," said Santiago Garcia Mendez, 2GI's Community Manager for Venture Labs. "This is also valuable to people who have passed the idea stage but have yet to make significant amounts of money. Our cohort features savvy founders with high growth, tech or tech-enabled ideas, and we're thrilled to be able to offer this new program in partnership with JPMorganChase to make entrepreneurial dreams a reality."

Venture Labs was first introduced as a pilot program in 2023, during which 35 idea-stage founders participated. Founders selected to Venture Labs are offered online courses, how-to videos, downloadable content, networking opportunities, one-on-one coaching and mentoring sessions, among other business development opportunities, all free of charge. There is also a pitch competition with the opportunity to win $2,500 worth of seed money. Every member who completes Venture Labs will receive proof of completion plus approval to apply to 2GI's advanced accelerator program and compete for an additional $10,000 in funding.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure entrepreneurs with disabilities and their respective start-ups are well represented and have opportunities to thrive," said Bryan Gill, Global Head of the Office of Disability Inclusion for JPMorganChase. "With the expertise and leadership of our partner 2GI, we will work to position Venture Labs so they can provide both educational and technical resources so early-stage entrepreneurs with disabilities can work towards their career and financial goals because we know it's good for entrepreneurs, for business and our communities."

Venture Labs' fast-paced course material covers the Four T's: Think, Talk, Test and Tell. Founders will 'think' and develop their respective ideas, 'talk' to potential customers about the idea, have those customers 'test' the idea, and then learn how to pitch and 'tell' the idea to potential investors, sponsors and partners.

"In this program, we are really trying to hone in on the fact that founders need to have Idea Validation first and foremost when building their company," added Santiago. "One of the main reasons a startup may fail is because they've skipped the validation process. That's why Venture Labs will focus on this crucial first step to launching a successful company."

Venture Labs members also work and learn as part of small groups of like-minded founders, a continuation of 2GI's overall mission to support entrepreneurs with disabilities through both representation and community-minded initiatives to help them see their disabilities as competitive advantages in business.

"While individuals with disabilities are historically underserved by resources and programs targeting entrepreneurs, we want to challenge the entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting these underrepresented founders, and giving them the education, funding opportunities, community and mentorship to thrive," said 2GI Founder and CEO Diego Mariscal. "Venture Labs is a critical program and component of 2GI's broader efforts to create a pipeline that supports 3,000 to 5,000 entrepreneurs with disabilities annually by 2030. Partners like JPMorganChase are instrumental in making this strategy and mission a reality."

Since the launch of 2GI's first accelerator in 2019, over 80 startups have participated, and these businesses have collectively raised approximately $70 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue and acquisitions from outside investors.

"2GI has been vital to my entrepreneurial journey. With their help, I have been able to embrace my disability better, use it as a power to unlock my full potential, and provide more value to the individuals who use my services," said Gareth Walkom, 2GI alumnus and Founder of withVR.

To learn more and apply for future Cohorts, visit https://venturelabs.2Gether-international.org/

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About JPMorganChase:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.2 trillion in assets and $346 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers predominantly in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, 2Gether-International, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://www.2gether-international.org/

SOURCE 2Gether-International