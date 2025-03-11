2Gether-International Announces Partnership with IDB Lab to Support Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Across Latin America and the Caribbean

"IDB Lab and 2Gether-International are joining forces to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that goes beyond traditional boundaries to foster collaboration and support at all levels of society," said IDB Lab CEO Irene Arias Hofman. Post this

Conduct research and gather data on the relationship between disability and entrepreneurship to inform better public policies and private sector engagement strategies.

Develop entrepreneurial skills, provide mentorship, accelerate business models, and connect founders with opportunities for seed capital and venture capital funding, including through summit and stakeholder meetings.

Build a support network to foster a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem by and for people with disabilities, including organizations from the entrepreneurial sector, academia, private sector, local governments, and civil society organizations to amplify impact and cross-sector collaboration.

With additional assistance from thoughtfully selected regional partners, 2GI will leverage its comprehensive curriculum and range of initiatives explicitly designed to ensure the success and inclusion of disabled entrepreneurs and tailor them for Ecosistema Diverso. The long term objective is to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that fosters impactful partnerships, ongoing support, resource sharing, and collaboration.

Addressing Ongoing Needs, Closing Gaps and Expanding Opportunities:

In Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), there are roughly 85 million disabled individuals, making up about 14.7% of the population, according to a 2021 report by the World Bank. Unfortunately, many remain left out of both educational and economic systems: 15 percent of children with disabilities are not enrolled in school and one in two people with disabilities do not participate in the labor market. According to the World Bank's global data, the exclusion of persons with disabilities may represent a loss of a country's GDP ranging from three to seven percent.

2GI and IDB Lab will work together to address these issues and create a more equitable future where people with disabilities have the guidance, resources and access they need to thrive as business owners and entrepreneurs.

"We believe in the power of people with disabilities and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to partner with IDB Lab to expand our work and engage directly entrepreneurs with disabilities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean," said 2Gether-International Founder and CEO Diego Mariscal, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, raised in Monterrey, Mexico and competed in the Mexican National Paralympics from 2004-2009. "Ecosistema Diverso represents a personal mission for me, having grown up in Latin America. We're confident we can contribute to both economic growth as well as change perceptions surrounding what people with disabilities are really capable of, as disability is a competitive advantage in business signifying ingenuity, resilience and determination."

"IDB Lab and 2Gether-International are joining forces to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that goes beyond traditional boundaries to foster collaboration and support at all levels of society," said IDB Lab CEO Irene Arias Hofman. "This initiative is about strengthening networks and connecting investors to ventures led by people with disabilities and those who are neurodiverse, as well as to ventures that offer products and services to those with disabilities. It is about ensuring that opportunities and resources are available to all entrepreneurs."

The Future of Ecosistema Diverso:

In addition to partnering with IDB, 2GI is currently working to raise an additional $1 million USD to fuel their critical work in LAC.

"We're welcoming new partners to join our initiatives and help us further Ecosistema Diverso," added Mariscal. "By expanding 2GI's programming and additional resources in the region, we can showcase success stories from throughout LAC and the tangible impact of supporting disabled entrepreneurs, inspiring a broader adoption of inclusive policies and practices."

Since the launch of 2GI's first accelerator in 2019, over 80 startups worldwide have participated, and these businesses have collectively raised approximately $70 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue and acquisitions from outside investors. 2GI's mission is to empower disabled founders with the tools and resources they need for their companies to be leaders in their respective industries. 2GI's vision is to create a world where disability is seen as a competitive advantage in the business ecosystem.

For more information on 2Gether-International and its Accelerator Cohort programs, visit https://2Gether-international.org/.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About IDB Lab

IDB Lab is the innovation and venture capital arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group. We discover new ways to drive social inclusion, environmental action, and productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean. IDB Lab leverages financing, knowledge, and connections to support early-stage entrepreneurship, foster new technologies, activate innovative markets, and catalyze existing sectors. www.idblab.org.

Media Contact

Diego Mariscal, 2Gether-International, 1 202-705-6842, [email protected], https://www.2gether-international.org/

Alex Rush, Rosen Group, [email protected], https://www.rosengrouppr.com/

SOURCE 2Gether-International