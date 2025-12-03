2Gether-International Announces Successful Completion of A.I. Cohort for Founders with Disabilities, Powered by Comcast

"The founders who participated in 2GI's A.I. Cohort are not only advancing their companies, they're shaping a more inclusive future for technology," said Courtney "Coko" Eason, 2Gether-International U.S. Accelerator Program Manager. Post this

The program culminated in a pitch competition and showcase, giving participating founders the opportunity to present their ventures to investors and potential partners, and to earn funding. Kathy Long, Founder and CEO of NixIt AI, was named the winner. Long's start-up features an AI platform that connects neurodivergent families' entire support teams, replacing fragmented tools with one unified ecosystem.

"A.I. has the potential to transform every industry, but only if the builders behind it reflect the full diversity of human experience," said Courtney "Coko" Eason, 2Gether-International U.S. Accelerator Program Manager. "The founders who participated in 2GI's A.I. Cohort are not only advancing their companies, they're shaping a more inclusive future for technology."

The A.I. Cohort Founders included:

Abhilash Akuthota, Founder of NextStopAI, which is building the world's first A.I. travel companion where you can plan and book your dream trip in minutes.

Hamza Abualkhair, Founder & CEO of Lothgha, an AI-powered app that provides accessible speech therapy treatment plans with virtual exercises to help people overcome speech disorders.

Harish Bikmal, CEO, and Sandhya Bikmal, COO, are the co-founders of NextGen ASPIRE, an intensive, multi-disciplinary, AI-powered autism therapy provider that helps children achieve rapid, measurable progress in weeks.

Abenazzer Tadesse, Co-Founder and CEO of Qollective, which helps researchers and organizations run studies more affordably and faster, and turn data into clear, actionable insights using A.I.

Yoni Rubin, CEO of MRGN, which uses A.I. technology to increase SMB profit margins based on live market dynamics, starting with restaurants.

Frank Okumu, Founder & CEO of MansaTek/Classmate, an A.I. Tutor that adapts to an individual child's learning style, making education personal, inclusive, and effective.

Kathy Long, Founder and CEO of NixIt AI, an A.I. platform that connects neurodivergent families' entire support teams, replacing 12+ fragmented tools with one unified ecosystem.

Axel Rives, CEO & Founder, and Skyla Miranda Reyes, CTO and Co-Founder, created Scanon AI, which makes online privacy quick, easy, and automatic, so customers can focus on sharing their life's moments without worrying about security.

Guangzhao "Zack" Li, CTO & Co-Founder of Perflection AI, which leverages foundation models to build centralized motion intelligence that gathers coaching wisdom from experts to personalize a real-time coaching experience directly through the customer's smartphone.

Alex Molokwu, Founder of Loujo, which helps dyslexic children struggling with reading and writing learn more effectively through short, memorable educational songs.

Dr. Karri Haen Whitmer, Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Whitmer, Co-Founder and CTO, and Vikas Jyoty, Co-Founder and CAIO of Ama AI (NarrateAR Inc.), an assistive artificial intelligence platform that adapts in real time to help children with cognitive disabilities learn and thrive.

Albin Taro Broman, CEO of NeuroLeapONE, a tech startup that uses multi-sensory IoT devices with A.I. for learning disabilities and motor skills impairment.

"The A.I. Cohort reflects the heart of our mission at 2GI," said Diego Mariscal, 2Gether-International CEO and Founder. "Entrepreneurs with disabilities are often the first to identify barriers and the most creative in designing solutions. With partners like Comcast and JPMorgan Chase, we're proving that disability-led innovation in A.I. isn't just possible, it's powerful."

Additional features of the 2GI A.I. Cohort included:

Virtual workshops tailored to disability-led founders exploring A.I. integration

Custom one-on-one coaching from accredited leadership and technical experts

Mentorship from A.I. researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs in the disability innovation space

Networking and peer groups to foster collaboration across industries

Connections to investors and fundraising support during and post-program

2GI's advanced programming continues to be fueled by Comcast's commitment of over $1 million USD through 2025, announced in May 2024. This investment helps ensure that founders with disabilities can access the cutting-edge resources, networks, and capital they need to lead in emerging technology markets.

To date, 2GI has supported over 1,000 entrepreneurs, helping them raise approximately $84 million USD in combined investment, revenue, and acquisitions. The organization's goal is to support 5,000 founders by 2030 and the team is on track to support 1,300 founders by the end of this year, expanding opportunities for disability-led innovation across multiple industries, including A.I., accessibility, health, and sustainability.

For more information on 2Gether-International and the A.I. Cohort Accelerator, visit: https://www.2gether-international.org/a-i-cohort.

