2Gether-International Announces Successful Completion of the 2025 Health Innovation Cohort

Additionally, the founders took part in an online pitch competition on June 6th, for which Deaftronics (Founders Tendekayi Katsiga and Sarah Phiri-Molema), which produces solar-powered hearing aids in Africa was named the winner and earned an additional $10K in funds. XR Navigation (Founder Brandon Biggs), the world's first fully inclusive digital map for blind users, received the Audience Award and an additional $1K.

2GI enlisted accomplished alumni and board members to judge the pitch competition, including: Eric Ingram, Founder and CEO of Scout Space; Heather Lawver, CEO of Ceemo.ai; Nate Andorsky, Founder of CompetitorIQ and Patent355; and Vincent Randazoo, Principal at Capitol Knowledge LLC

A Platform for Disability-Led Health Innovation, Driven by Lived Experiences:

The Health Innovation Cohort was designed to tackle persistent gaps in access, affordability, and outcomes in healthcare—challenges that disproportionately affect people with disabilities. The selected founders brought their lived experiences to develop bold solutions to these issues, from AI-powered nutrition tools to inclusive navigation systems and adaptive medical devices.

"Entrepreneurs with disabilities are uniquely positioned to understand the challenges—and drive the innovations—that can transform healthcare," said 2Gether-International Founder and CEO Diego Mariscal, who was a featured speaker discussing investment in healthcare innovators at the 2025 Yale Innovation Summit (YIS) this past May. "This cohort is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we invest directly in Disabled Founders and empower them to lead with their expertise."

Along with the Deaftronics and XR Navigation founders, entrepreneurs who completed the Health Innovation Cohort include:

Neunetix (Founder Sally Ragab ): Automates prior authorization for healthcare providers using EMR integration.

): Automates prior authorization for healthcare providers using EMR integration. SDRG (Founder Evan Boiko ): An app reducing billing errors for people with disabilities.

): An app reducing billing errors for people with disabilities. Peachy Day (Founder Sophia Fang ): A health and wellness app offering coaching and telehealth.

): A health and wellness app offering coaching and telehealth. EntreVita AI (Founder Cory Mitchell ): AI-driven nutrition recommendations for chronic illness.

): AI-driven nutrition recommendations for chronic illness. Grean (Founder Jacopo Cardinali ): Promotes financial health for people with disabilities.

): Promotes financial health for people with disabilities. Tarkka Design (Founder Brett Quigley ): Patented seating system preventing pressure ulcers.

): Patented seating system preventing pressure ulcers. HapWare (Founder Bryan Duarte ): Wearable assistive tech translating nonverbal social cues.

): Wearable assistive tech translating nonverbal social cues. CompleteVision (Founder Zeeshan Khan ): Smart eye care management system.

Each founder received customized business coaching, leadership development, and access to a nationwide network of industry leaders and investors.

"These founders are not merely building businesses—they are reshaping the future of health innovation," said Brandon Winfield, Accelerator Program Manager at 2Gether-International.

"As an alumnus of 2Gether-International's Cohorts, I look forward to working with this new class of entrepreneurs in the health innovation space and am eager to see how their groundbreaking work continues to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Ruby Taylor, Founder of Financial Joy School and the Entrepreneur in Residence for the 2025 Health Innovation Cohort."

Long-Term Impact:

Since its founding, 2GI has supported over 700 startups, helping raise more than $84 million in combined investment, revenue, and acquisitions. The Health Innovation Cohort continues 2GI's mission to elevate disability as a competitive advantage and champion inclusive entrepreneurship across industries.

2GI's offerings, including direct investment, expert mentorship, and a collaborative community for disabled founders, are made possible with support from corporate leaders including Comcast NBCUniversal, JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Expedia, among others.

To learn more about 2Gether-International and its programs, visit https://2Gether-international.org.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International (2GI) is the largest nonprofit startup accelerator dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI champions disability as a competitive advantage, equipping founders with the tools, networks, and capital necessary to build high-growth, high-impact businesses. Learn more at https://2Gether-International.org.

