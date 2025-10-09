2Gether-International Announces Successful Completion of the Summer 2025 MVP Cohort, Powered by Comcast

"Together we're showing the world that having a disability is far from a limitation - it can be an impetus for ingenuity, progress and success," said Diego Mariscal, Founder and CEO of 2Gether-International. Post this

The accelerator program culminated in a pitch competition, awarding $5K in seed funding.

"The founders in our Summer 2025 MVP Cohort have the potential to drive the future of so many facets of technology, from accessibility and universal design to sustainability to mental health to social platforms," said 2Gether-International US Accelerator Program Manager Courtney "Coko" Eason.

The 2GI Summer 2025 MVP Cohort Accelerator participants included:

Coresure.Solutions (CEO Nicole Shir): Offers HR and managers an AI-driven platform for conflict resolution, addressing the complex intersection of disability and accessibility.

OrderTaker (CEO Amit Gathani): Sales-oriented ERP application that helps mid-sized manufacturers, wholesale distributors and sales agencies maximize the efficiency of their workflows to grow revenues.

ZodiScrubs (Director of Design and Production Tomika "Mickey" Williams): Creates sustainable, recyclable medical uniforms paired with a digital dashboard that helps healthcare facilities cut costs, reduce waste, and track their environmental impact.

Inclusive Pixelation (Founder and Consultant Britne Jenke): Empowers organizations to build more accessible and equitable workplaces by providing the knowledge and tools needed to include people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals.

Sun E Mates (Co-Founder and CVO Fitzroy Bennett, Co-Founder and CEO Gary Alston): Created BoxxZen, a secure and sustainable delivery receptacle that keeps packages safe, standardizes returns for logistics partners, and reduces landfill waste for communities.

Buying Experience (Founder and CEO Marko Mijovic): A Belgrade-based startup building a next-generation ticketing platform with an AI-powered seat recommendation engine that ensures zero crashes, even during high-demand events.

LikeYou (Founder and CEO Edwin Portugal): Delivers virtual coaching, peer support, and therapy for autistic adults.

Debates Now (Founder Alan Chaulet): Online video chat platform where passionate people can debate anyone on whatever topic they want such as politics, sports, and movies.

WhiteFlag App (Founder and CEO Jonny McCoy): Free, anonymous, peer-to-peer mental health platform that allows users to instantly and anonymously connect with others who have had the same experiences or struggles.

PatientX (Co-Founder and COO Jodie Huddleston): Solutions to enable the democratic representation of clinical trial participants, because every voice matters.

"Congratulations to the Summer 2025 MVP Cohort and a special thank you to our partner in this impactful program, Comcast, as well as to JPMorgan Chase for their support," said Diego Mariscal, 2Gether-International CEO. "Every great business and technological innovation starts with a great idea, and we're proud to be part of these founders' respective journeys, helping them grow theirs. Together we're showing the world that having a disability is far from a limitation - it can be an impetus for ingenuity, progress and success."

Additional features of the 2GI Cohort included:

Virtual workshops tailored to the unique experiences of people with disabilities

Custom one-on-one coaching from accredited leadership coaches

Peer-to-peer founder discussion and networking groups

World-class speakers and mentors in the entrepreneurship and disability sectors

Connections to investors and support fundraising both during and post-program

2GI's advanced programming is part of their extended partnership with longtime supporter Comcast, announced in May 2024. Comcast has committed over $1 million USD to fuel 2GI's programming through 2025. The funding helps equip start-up founders with disabilities with the tools and resources they need for their companies to be leaders in their respective industries.

To date, 2GI has supported over 700 startups, helping them raise approximately $84 million USD in combined investment, revenue, and acquisitions. The organization is on track to support 1300 founders by year's end. Their ventures span a wide range of industries and stages, demonstrating the power and potential of disability-led innovation when given the right resources and support.

For more information on 2Gether-International and its Accelerator Cohort programs, visit https://2Gether-international.org/.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the largest startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

