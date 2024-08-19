2Gether-International Announces Summer 2024 MVP Cohort, Supported by Organization Sponsor Comcast NBCUniversal

"We're proud of our ongoing partnership with 2Gether-International as they continue to expand opportunities for disabled founders and demonstrate the broad economic value this community provides," said Gwyneth Gaul, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Philanthropy, Comcast Corporation. Post this

The accelerator program culminates in a pitch competition, providing the entrepreneurs with an opportunity to be awarded $10K in seed funding.

"We're very excited to work closely with these visionary Founders who are beginning their respective start-up journeys," said Keevin O'Rourke, Managing Director, 2Gether-International. "All of the founders selected have a ton of growth potential and are creating tech businesses that fulfill important needs."

The 2GI Summer MVP Cohort Accelerator participants include:

- Lucía Lasaga, Founder of We Are Trippers, which aims to enhance the airport transit experience by providing personalized guides for travelers.

- Sarah Hughes, Founder of Hollynd, a crowdsourced platform for the disability community to find and share products and experiences that enhance their lives.

- Maria Julia Guimaraes, Founder of Totem Tech, which delivers AI-powered smart clothing designed for people with invisible disabilities to work at their full potential and live their best lives.

- Verena Frydberg, Founder of BUYSELL Clothing, an app for the resale marketplace where users can buy and sell anything related to fashion.

- Jen Schlegel, Founder of 119, a communication tool for those who need personalized medical care, guiding others through the appropriate response in an emergency situation.

- Lauren Nignon, Founder of Feminine Intelligence Agency, which is building a suite of products and services that mitigate the unique risks that women and girls face in their romantic relationships, through providing assessments, education, and resilience training.

- Simone Charles, Founder of 24/7 Evergreek, a platform for fraternity and sorority paraphernalia to be found easily and allow companies selling goods to share their wares.

"Congratulations to the Summer 2024 MVP Cohort. It's inspiring to see the entrepreneurial drive and ingenuity of the disabled founders in our latest accelerator class," said Diego Mariscal, CEO and Founder of 2Gether-International. "I look forward to seeing all that these founders are able to accomplish in their Cohort journey, and am proud to witness the incredible strides and innovation being made in the accessible technology sphere."

Additional features of the 2GI Cohort include:

- Founders will complete a series of startup workshops tailored to the unique experiences of people with disabilities

- Custom one-on-one coaching from accredited leadership coaches

- Peer-to-peer founder discussion and networking groups

- Community building via 2GI's accessible online social platform, "The Get2Gether'

- World-class speakers and mentors in the entrepreneurship and/or disability sector

- Connections to investors and support fundraising both during and post-program

2GI's advanced summer programming comes on the heels of their updated and extended partnership with longtime supporter Comcast NBCUniversal, announced in May 2024.

Through Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and economic mobility, the company is continuing organizational support by committing over $1 million USD – the first portion of which they gave in 2022 – to fuel 2GI's programming through 2025. The funding helps equip disabled start-up founders with the tools and resources they need for their companies to be leaders in their respective industries. The partnership with Comcast will also further fuel 2GI's efforts to recruit and serve more people specifically with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities throughout all their programs and initiatives.

"We're proud of our ongoing partnership with 2Gether-International as they continue to expand opportunities for disabled founders and demonstrate the broad economic value this community provides," said Gwyneth Gaul, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Philanthropy, Comcast Corporation.

Since the launch of 2GI's first accelerator in 2019, over 80 startups have participated, and these businesses have collectively raised approximately $70 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue and acquisitions from outside investors.

For more information on 2Gether-International and its Accelerator Cohort programs, visit https://2gether-international.org/.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

