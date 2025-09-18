2Gether-International Awarded Grant from Truist Foundation to Expand Disability-Inclusive Workforce Development in the Southeast

"This grant represents more than a program expansion—it shows that multiple institutions are investing in a disability-led model of workforce development, validating disability as a competitive advantage," said Diego Mariscal, CEO and Founder of 2Gether-International. Post this

Truist Foundation's support now propels the momentum for this effort, bringing complementary resources that strengthen the broader ecosystem. Whereas the apprenticeship focuses on executive-track training and on-the-job experience, Ascend 2.0 builds on Making Space's successful first Ascend program, supported by the GitLab Foundation, which delivered a 123x ROI and a $1.1M average lifetime earnings increase per participant. Ascend 2.0 scales the initiative, adds a regional focus in the Southeast and introduces wraparound supports such as financial education, ABLE account education, benefits counseling, and employer training. Together, these approaches create a more comprehensive pipeline that equips Disabled professionals to succeed across industries and roles.

With Truist Foundation's support, Ascend 2.0 will:

Support Disabled professionals in the Southeast, expanding from the original Ascend program

Deliver ABLE account and benefits navigation to enhance financial security

Place at least 70 participants into jobs, including 20+ in middle-skill or higher roles

Train 50+ hiring managers in inclusive workplace practices

"This grant represents more than a program expansion—it shows that multiple institutions are investing in a disability-led model of workforce development, validating disability as a competitive advantage," said Diego Mariscal, CEO and Founder of 2Gether-International. "Momentum is building, and together with partners like Truist Foundation, we're creating a new standard for economic mobility that benefits entire communities."

"We're incredibly proud of the success of the first Ascend program. As a proud 2GI alum and the CEO & Founder of Making Space, I'm thrilled to expand our support for participants with enhanced wraparound resources made possible by 2GI," said Keely Cat-Wells, Founder and CEO of Making Space. "This partnership represents another step in building systems where Disabled professionals are recognized, valued, and equipped to lead at every level of industry."

With 85% of beneficiaries from low- to moderate-income backgrounds, Ascend 2.0 aligns directly with Truist Foundation's building career pathways to economic mobility pillar. It also demonstrates the scalability of disability-inclusive models, reinforcing a national and international movement to redefine economic opportunity.

"At Truist and Truist Foundation, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "That commitment extends to creating career pathways to economic mobility. By supporting 2Gether-International's and Making Space's Ascend 2.0 initiative, we're helping unlock access to meaningful employment, financial stability and brighter futures for individuals across the Southeast."

For more information on 2Gether-International and its programming, visit https://www.2Gether-international.org/ and for more information about Making Space and its programming visit, https://www.making-space.com/

About 2Gether-International (2GI)

2Gether-International is the largest startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About Making Space

Making Space is a talent acquisition and learning platform that helps companies hire, support, and retain Disabled professionals, while providing free, accessible upskilling, career opportunities, and community for Disabled talent. Seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise software, Making Space connects employers with a highly qualified, innovative, and often overlooked workforce while providing employers with essential education to confidently support current and future Disabled employees. Making Space is trusted by employers including: Netflix, Indeed, Salesforce, Microsoft, Visa and more. https://www.making-space.com/

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives – the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, 2Gether-International, 1 718-664-3517, [email protected], https://www.2gether-international.org/

SOURCE 2Gether-International