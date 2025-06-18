2Gether-International Named to Forbes Accessibility 100 List

"At 2GI, we believe disability is a competitive advantage—not a limitation. We're proud to give start-up founders with disabilities, including many who specialize in accessible technology, with the tools and resources they need to thrive," said 2Gether-International CEO and Founder Diego Mariscal. Post this

2Gether-International champions disability-led innovation and leadership by empowering start-up founders with disabilities with the tools, resources and access to capital they need for their companies to be leaders in their respective industries.

"Accessibility is a fascinating space that has never been captured like this before," says Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor who spearheaded the project. "There are lone innovators, juggernaut tech companies, and startups. They are revolutionizing how people get around, learn, communicate, work, play sports, travel, and so much more. Their impact on people's lives is monumental – and will only be getting more so soon."

The recognition comes on the heels of a standout 2024 and an impactful first half of 2025 for 2GI, with major milestones that include:

Through flagship programs like Venture Labs, a pre-accelerator program where disabled individuals can workshop tech-based business ideas and take the first steps to creating their start-up, as well as their multi-week Accelerator programs for early-stage start-ups, 2GI has helped founders launch 100+ companies and scale innovations across industries, from healthcare to inclusive finance.

In 2024 2GI secured $4.2 million USD in funding across 15 major partnerships with large and notable organizations including IDB Lab, Comcast NBCUniversal, JPMorgan Chase, National Disability Institute, and BuildWithin, among others, to support a projected 600 founders in 2025 alone—marking its most ambitious year to date.

The expansion of the Accessible Ecosystem program, in partnership with IDB Lab (the innovation and venture capital arm of the Inter-American Development Bank), supporting disability-focused founders in Latin America and the Caribbean .

2GI's one-of-a-kind, U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Registered Apprenticeship Program, created specifically for aspiring founders and startup executives with disabilities, is currently opening their third round of applications for apprentices and apprenticeship hosts. The program was developed in collaboration with BuildWithin, a technology company and Department of Labor-accredited apprenticeship intermediary that simplifies the implementation of upskilling programs.

"We're deeply honored to be named to the debut Forbes Accessibility 100 List—an important step toward elevating disability inclusion and innovation on the global stage," said 2Gether-International CEO and Founder Diego Mariscal. "At 2GI, we believe disability is a competitive advantage—not a limitation. We're proud to give start-up founders with disabilities, including many who specialize in accessible technology, with the tools and resources they need to thrive."

Since its founding, 2GI has supported over 700 disabled founders and is on track to support 1,300 by year's end. Alumni have collectively raised more than $84 million in investment, revenue, and acquisitions. Their alumni include Founder and CEO Keely Cat-Wells' Making Space, connecting job seekers with disabilities with meaningful career opportunities; Deaftronics (Founder Tendekayi Katsiga), producing solar-powered hearing aids in Africa; XR Navigation (Founder Brandon Biggs), the world's first fully inclusive digital map for blind users; Social Cipher (Founder Vanessa Castañeda Gill), creating social and emotional (SEL) online games and curriculum for neurodivergent youth; and many more.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International (2GI) is the largest nonprofit startup accelerator dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities.

