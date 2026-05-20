2Gether-International Named to Forbes Accessibility List for the Second Consecutive Year

"We believe that every Disabled person has the potential to be a creator, an innovator, and a leader in the entrepreneurial space. We're here to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive," said 2Gether-International Founder and CEO Diego Mariscal. Post this

Alongside 2GI on the list are fellow top global impact-makers in accessibility-related fields. These fields include communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, entertainment, and more. Listees represent 23 different countries on six continents.

2GI earned its spot on the list by supporting entrepreneurs with Disabilities by harnessing their innate entrepreneurial skills to help them achieve their startup goals. Through the organization's suite of accelerator programs and cohorts, Disabled Entrepreneurs gain firsthand experience in building, managing and growing their businesses. 2GI's vision is to create a world where Disability is seen as a competitive advantage in the business and venture capital ecosystems.

"Accessibility has evolved from a legal mandate to a bustling frontier of innovation, impact and profit," says Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor. "From juggernaut companies to lone entrepreneurs, Accessibility innovation inspires new features, products and services that transform how people with disabilities – and often the wider world – communicate, travel, learn, work, play sports, and so much more. It's now beyond 'the right thing to do' – it's integral to a smart business."

The recognition comes on the heels of a milestone-filled past year for 2GI, with major milestones that include:

Rounding out October 2025's National Disability Employment Awareness Month, 2GI's Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP), the first of its kind for aspiring startup executives, founders and entrepreneurs with disabilities, successfully completed a historic first year of implementation. Developed in partnership with BuildWithin, a leading workforce modernization platform and U.S. Department of Labor–recognized apprenticeship intermediary, the program matched 100 apprenticeships with employers throughout the U.S. and Latin America.

Launching new iterations of flagship programs, including the 2026 Venture Labs Incubator Program, the first and only online accelerator in the United States designed specifically for founders with disabilities who are launching tech start-ups. The program is supported by longtime 2GI sponsor National Disability Institute.

Successful completion of 2GI's first-ever A.I. Cohort Accelerator, powered by longtime partner Comcast, with additional support from JPMorgan Chase. The programming has serviced a dozen startups and is dedicated to exploring how disability-led innovation intersects with artificial intelligence.

Introducing the first-ever VC investment fund for Disabled Founders, making a pioneering statement about the market opportunities of the Disability economy.

2GI is also on track to create a pipeline by 2030 that supports 3,000 to 5,000 entrepreneurs at any stage of their startup journey.

"It has been incredible to learn that we've been recognized on the Forbes Accessibility List for the second year in a row," said 2Gether-International CEO and Founder Diego Mariscal. "The innate entrepreneurial mindset of Disabled people has been an overlooked asset in the professional ecosystem for far too long. We believe that every Disabled person has the potential to be a creator, an innovator, and a leader in the entrepreneurial space. We're here to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive."

2GI's alumni include Founder and CEO Keila Barral Masri's CROMODATA, which turns Latin American Health Data into innovation opportunities; Nixit AI (CEO & Founder Kathy Long), a premium coaching ecosystem for neurodivergent people; No Limbits (Founder & CEO Erica Cole), a ready-to-wear adaptive clothing line with the mission of increasing comfort, confidence, and independence in those who struggle with clothing due to a disability; and many more.

For more information, visit 2Gether-International.org and view the full Forbes list here.

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International (2GI) is a global organization and network unlocking the potential of founders with Disabilities. 2GI turns Disability-led innovation into an engine for growth across entrepreneurship, capital, and workforce systems. As the world's largest startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with Disabilities, 2GI is redefining Disability as a competitive advantage in business.

2GI has supported over 1,300 startups, helping them raise over 84 million dollars in investment, revenue, and acquisitions. The organization itself has given more than half a million dollars in non-diluted capital to founders with Disabilities.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, 2Gether-International, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://www.2gether-international.org/

SOURCE 2Gether-International