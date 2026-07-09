2nd Annual Action Art Fest Returns August 29, Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Rail Arts District with Exclusive Wine Train Fundraising Dinner

"We're excited to build on last year's momentum and continue expanding opportunities for the community to engage with artists, local businesses, and the public spaces that make Napa unique." - Chuck McMinn, President of RAD Napa Post this

New this year, RAD will kick off the weekend with an exclusive fundraising dinner aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train on Friday, August 28, offering guests a unique tour through the Rail Arts District paired with exceptional food, wine, and storytelling centered around RAD's mission. Proceeds from the dinner will support future public art projects and continued investment in Napa's growing arts district.

"Action Art Fest is about creating meaningful connections through art," said Chuck McMinn, President of RAD Napa. "We're excited to build on last year's momentum and continue expanding opportunities for the community to engage with artists, local businesses, and the public spaces that make Napa unique."

Admission to Action Art Fest is free and open to the public. Festival guests can explore a growing lineup of immersive experiences and family-friendly activities, including community art-making with Nimbus Arts, live typewriter poetry, musical performances, and a live mural painting faceoff between featured artists.

The Art Fest will also showcase an expanded culinary presence, with food and beverage offerings from a diverse lineup of local favorites, including Casa Mani Resort, Napa Valley; St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery; Tannery Bend Beerworks; Cluck Me Chicken; Kara's Cupcakes; Sushi Monkey; and additional specialty vendors.

To encourage out-of-town visitors to experience the weekend, local hospitality partners are also joining the celebration. Casa Mani Resort, Napa Valley is offering a special weekend package that includes a two-night stay, tickets to the Wine Train fundraising dinner, and access to Action Art Fest. More partnerships will be announced leading up to the festivities.

Funds raised throughout the weekend, including a portion of festival food and beverage sales, will directly support RAD's ongoing mission to transform underutilized urban spaces through public art, placemaking, and community stewardship. For more details, including event programming, participating artists, and ticket information for the fundraising dinner visit www.radnapa.org/fundraising-dinner

Overall RAD Action Art Fest Event Details

RAD Dinner on the Train, Friday, August 28, 2026 // 5:45 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

Cost: $250 per person

2nd Annual Action Art Fest, Saturday, August 29, 2026 // 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Admission free to the public, food & beverage available for purchase

About Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa

Established in 2016, Rail Arts District Napa (RAD) radically enriches the community through investment in and stewardship of a new public art district in The City of Napa. RAD begins in Napa's Oxbow District and continues northward for two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping, and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD plans to transform these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art. Today, residents and visitors can experience nearly two dozen works of art in the RAD. To learn more about the Rail Arts District Napa, a registered 501(c)3, visit radnapa.org or find RAD on Facebook.com/RADNapa & Instagram.com/RADNapa.

Media Contact

Ashley Nicole Teplin, Studio 707 for Rail Arts District, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], https://www.radnapa.org

SOURCE Studio 707 for Rail Arts District