2nd Annual Builders Fall Home Show Fenton Returns November 2-3

The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, will be held at STL Athletic Center, located in a great Southwest St. Louis County location near the intersection of I-44 and I-270 in Fenton, MO. Area residents can shop the latest home products and services in one convenient trip and meet hundreds of local home pros. And the Show has free admission and free parking.
FENTON, Mo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchens and baths, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. Visiting the Show is also a great opportunity to have a fun family day out.
People want their homes to be their happy place, with spaces that fulfill a wide variety of needs. Many people have a list of updates, from design to functionality, that would make their homes work better for them. The Home Show is a great resource for products, services and local experts to help with updates that will create homes that fit the needs of today's families and give them their best home life. Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos and examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of home pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find! Save time by visiting a variety of companies in one convenient location and get started on your home improvement journey!
Don't miss hands-on Holiday Crafting Workshops with Perennial. Adults can create beautiful holiday crafts, at no charge courtesy of the HBA. Craft + Conversation is a presentation about Going Green for the Holidays. Curious about alternatives to traditionally wasteful party practices? From invitations, decorations, and gifts, to food and dining, and even transportation, Perennial has got greener ideas for you. Get inspired by some crafty examples of low-waste solutions you can achieve at your next celebration and create a mini fabric garland for your home.
Crafty Hour is a fun-filled crafting workshop full of sustainable creativity, with step-by-step instructions from a Perennial instructor as attendees create gingerbread style houses. Space is limited. Show attendees can sign up for workshops at the show the day they want to participate. Schedule: Craft + Conversation – Saturday at 1:30 pm and Sunday at 11 am; Crafty Hour – Saturday at 11 am and 4 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.
HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids! There will be free make-it-and-take-it projects presented by Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. Kids will have fun using tools to learn basic carpentry skills as they build their own toolbox. Plus, there will be a Kids Holiday Corner where kids can have fun coloring – individual sheets or helping to decorate a large gingerbread house!
The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.
Show hours are 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 2 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 3. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com/ for details.
Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 314-817-5620, [email protected], https://stlhomeshow.com/
SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri
