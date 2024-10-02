2nd Annual Builders Fall Home Show Fenton Returns November 2-3

We are excited to be producing a community Home Show in a great location in Southwest St. Louis County where area residents can meet home improvement experts and find what they need for their home projects, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

Don't miss hands-on Holiday Crafting Workshops with Perennial. Adults can create beautiful holiday crafts, at no charge courtesy of the HBA. Craft + Conversation is a presentation about Going Green for the Holidays. Curious about alternatives to traditionally wasteful party practices? From invitations, decorations, and gifts, to food and dining, and even transportation, Perennial has got greener ideas for you. Get inspired by some crafty examples of low-waste solutions you can achieve at your next celebration and create a mini fabric garland for your home.

Crafty Hour is a fun-filled crafting workshop full of sustainable creativity, with step-by-step instructions from a Perennial instructor as attendees create gingerbread style houses. Space is limited. Show attendees can sign up for workshops at the show the day they want to participate. Schedule: Craft + Conversation – Saturday at 1:30 pm and Sunday at 11 am; Crafty Hour – Saturday at 11 am and 4 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids! There will be free make-it-and-take-it projects presented by Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. Kids will have fun using tools to learn basic carpentry skills as they build their own toolbox. Plus, there will be a Kids Holiday Corner where kids can have fun coloring – individual sheets or helping to decorate a large gingerbread house!

The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 2 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 3. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com/ for details.

