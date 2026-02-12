2nd Annual R.I.S.E. HER Summit Elevates Women in Music & Entertainment

"I named it R.I.S.E. HER to create a space where we rally women and girls, inspire them through shared stories and knowledge, support their growth, and empower them to build sustainable creative careers," says Martin. " Post this

The dynamic speaker lineup includes Kereena Beckford, founder of Xclusive Management LLC and manager of internationally acclaimed Dancehall artist Alkaline; Tanya Lawson, Senior Director of the International Department at Audiomack; Dr. Michelle Gill, owner and operator of Get With the Fix Radio; Skylar Demers of Chartmetric; Grammy award-winning musician Joanie Leeds, and Dr. LaShawn Lukes of Cultivating Lives. Through expert-led panels and conversations, attendees will explore topics such as copyright, publishing, airplay, branding, and leveraging digital entertainment platforms, alongside vital discussions on mental wellness and parenting within the creative community.

Veteran radio powerhouse Pat McKay of SiriusXM takes center stage as the 2026 R.I.S.E. HER keynote speaker, bringing her unmatched experience and insight to the spotlight. She will deliver a speech titled Women in Radio: Challenges, Resilience, and Career Longevity, sharing stories, strategies, and inspiration for thriving in an ever-evolving industry.

Hosted by media personality StacyMac, the summit will also feature live performances by students from F.Y.R.E. ZONE Entertainment, a creative education program led by Bud Ramsay that serves more than 17 schools across Brooklyn. Additional highlights include a curated networking brunch, a vendor pavilion spotlighting local entrepreneurs, and a live beat-making cypher where emerging singers, rappers, and spoken-word artists can showcase their talent before industry leaders.

In its inaugural year in 2025, the R.I.S.E. HER Summit received recognition from elected officials, including the New York City Mayor's Office and U.S. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke. NYC Council Member Chi Osse presented certificates honoring the summit's presenters and their contributions to the music industry.

R.I.S.E. HER Summit Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to expanding access, building community, and creating sustainable opportunities for women and girls in music, entertainment, and technology. The organization was founded by singer, songwriter, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur Keisha Martin, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

"I named it R.I.S.E. HER to create a space where we rally women and girls, inspire them through shared stories and knowledge, support their growth, and empower them to build sustainable creative careers," says Martin. "This isn't just another seminar, it's a community where talent is nurtured, and women are equipped with the tools they need to succeed."

"In addition to the annual summit, we offer mentorship, grants, education, training, and opportunities for creative women of all ages," adds Michelle Arthurton, founder of MEA Entertainment and President of the R.I.S.E. HER Summit Inc. Board of Directors. "As women in male-dominated industries, access and community are essential to thriving."

The 2026 R.I.S.E. HER Summit will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. Sponsors include Crown Hill Theatre, Ask Blondie TV, NUFF Music GSC, and 13 Spice N Everything Nice.

