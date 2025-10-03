2nd Family Charlotte Brings RN-Led, Personalized Senior Home Care to the Greater Charlotte Area

Peace of mind for local families: 2nd Family Charlotte launches RN-led, relationship-centered senior home care across Charlotte, Mint Hill, Matthews, Pineville, Weddington, Waxhaw, and Belmont.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2nd Family Charlotte is proud to announce that it is now officially serving seniors and their families throughout the greater Charlotte area. Part of the nationally respected 2nd Family network, the Charlotte office offers RN-led, relationship-centered home care designed to help older adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent in the place they call home.
2nd Family Charlotte owner, Nate Pieprzyk, was inspired by his own experience supporting his parents as they aged. "When my mother passed away in 2023, I saw firsthand how a little extra support at home could have made her final years easier," said Pieprzyk. "That experience shaped our mission: to provide exceptional, nurse-guided care that feels like family."
What Sets 2nd Family Apart
2nd Family Charlotte provides a care approach grounded in clinical expertise and designed to give families true peace of mind:
- RN-Led Care Plans – Every client's care plan is created and supervised by a dedicated registered nurse for consistent, proactive support.
- CNA Caregivers – All caregivers at 2nd Family are Certified Nursing Assistants.
- The Grandma Guarantee® – A promise that every caregiver meets the standard of care that Nate would want for his own family.
- Seven-Step Caregiver Screening – Comprehensive background checks and skills assessments ensure only the most qualified, compassionate caregivers join the team.
- Family Portal Technology – Real-time updates and communication tools keep families informed and connected.
- Compassionate, Local Leadership – As a longtime Charlotte resident, Nate Pieprzyk brings a personal commitment to supporting local families and building trusted relationships.
Comprehensive Services
2nd Family Charlotte offers a full range of non-medical in-home services, including:
- Personal care and daily living assistance
- Alzheimer's and dementia care
- Companionship and social engagement
- Medication reminders and wellness checks
- Transportation to appointments and errands
- Respite care for family caregivers
- Meal preparation and light cleaning assistance
Service areas include Charlotte, Mint Hill, Matthews, Pineville, Weddington, Waxhaw, and Belmont.
"We know how important it is to trust the people who come into your home," Pieprzyk added. "Our promise is simple: we will care for your loved ones with the same respect and dedication we would want for our own family."
Contact
For more information, to schedule a free in-home consultation, or to explore career opportunities with 2nd Family Charlotte:
2nd Family Charlotte
📞 704-307-4886
🌐 www.2ndFamily.com
