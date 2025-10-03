2nd Family Charlotte Brings RN-Led, Personalized Senior Home Care to the Greater Charlotte Area

"Our promise is simple: we will care for your loved ones with the same respect and dedication we would want for our own family." Post this

What Sets 2nd Family Apart

2nd Family Charlotte provides a care approach grounded in clinical expertise and designed to give families true peace of mind:

RN-Led Care Plans – Every client's care plan is created and supervised by a dedicated registered nurse for consistent, proactive support.

CNA Caregivers – All caregivers at 2nd Family are Certified Nursing Assistants.

The Grandma Guarantee® – A promise that every caregiver meets the standard of care that Nate would want for his own family.

Seven-Step Caregiver Screening – Comprehensive background checks and skills assessments ensure only the most qualified, compassionate caregivers join the team.

Family Portal Technology – Real-time updates and communication tools keep families informed and connected.

Compassionate, Local Leadership – As a longtime Charlotte resident, Nate Pieprzyk brings a personal commitment to supporting local families and building trusted relationships.

Comprehensive Services

2nd Family Charlotte offers a full range of non-medical in-home services, including:

Personal care and daily living assistance

Alzheimer's and dementia care

Companionship and social engagement

Medication reminders and wellness checks

Transportation to appointments and errands

Respite care for family caregivers

Meal preparation and light cleaning assistance

Service areas include Charlotte, Mint Hill, Matthews, Pineville, Weddington, Waxhaw, and Belmont.

"We know how important it is to trust the people who come into your home," Pieprzyk added. "Our promise is simple: we will care for your loved ones with the same respect and dedication we would want for our own family."

Contact

For more information, to schedule a free in-home consultation, or to explore career opportunities with 2nd Family Charlotte:

2nd Family Charlotte

📞 704-307-4886

🌐 www.2ndFamily.com

