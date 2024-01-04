2Pi Optics Unveils Industry's First Commercial Fisheye Camera Based on Metalens Technology for Driver Assistance, AR/VR, and UAVs/Robotics

Traditional refractive fisheye lenses require between six and twelve stacked lens components, which limits their compactness and affordability. Our design, in contrast, outperforms conventional refractive, wide-FOV optics in all areas: size, weight, performance, and cost. Post this

2Pi's proprietary technology replaces bulky and costly conventional wide-FOV lenses—which are typically composed of multiple stacked lens pieces—with a single, thin, flat metalens. This revolutionary approach enables the design of ultra-compact, high-performance optical imagers and sensors, and brings breakthrough, new capabilities to devices and sensors in a broad array of applications.

Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from MIT, 2Pi's founders have consistently pushed the physical capabilities of metalens technology, a wafer-thin material patterned with microscopic features that work together to manipulate light in a specific way. The team's published research and patents position the company to leapfrog existing technologies offered by other companies in this category.

"Today's refractive fisheye lenses, which are used to capture wide-angle, panoramic images, have hit a design roadblock," said Dr. Juejun Hu, CEO and co-founder of 2Pi. "They require between six and twelve stacked lens components, which limits their compactness and affordability. Our design, in contrast, outperforms conventional refractive, wide-FOV optics in all areas: size, weight, performance, and cost. Better still, 2Pi's metalenses can be manufactured at wafer scale in conventional semiconductor foundries."

2Pi's metasurface-enabled cameras and 3-D depth sensor modules can be configured for a diverse spectrum of specifications, targeting different markets:

Sensors for AR/VR headsets: the cameras can be used for environment mapping, hand/eye tracking, as well as gesture and facial recognition. Their small size and weight present a crucial advantage for wearable devices such as headsets and handsets, and their ability to achieve a field of view matching that of human vision is essential to creating an immersive experience for users.

2Pi is a pioneer and leader in optical metalenses, a wafer-thin material patterned with microscopic features that work together to manipulate light in a specific way. 2Pi's metalenses enable the development of a new class of lightweight optical components and systems that offer unprecedented performance and ultra-compactness, making them ideal for use in consumer electronics, industry automation, automotive, and beyond. Founded in 2021 by a team of MIT scientists, 2Pi is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit 2pioptics.com.

