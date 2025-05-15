"Today, 2Quip sets a new industry standard as the undisputed leader in online equipment rentals and AI-driven technology," said Mark Costa, Founder and CEO of 2Quip Corp. "Our acquisition of Rentz Corp's vibrant community accelerates our mission to reinvent how equipment is accessed and monetized." Post this

"Today, 2Quip sets a new industry standard as the undisputed leader in online equipment rentals and AI-driven technology," said Mark Costa, Founder and CEO of 2Quip Corp. "Our acquisition of Rentz Corp's vibrant community accelerates our mission to reinvent how equipment is accessed and monetized. We're not just transforming equipment rental-we're shaping the future of the $56 billion market by making it smarter, more accessible, and more profitable for everyone," added Costa.

The 2quip.ai platform, powered by its proprietary LLM "Alex," is revolutionizing the equipment rental industry through cutting-edge AI and modern technology. By delivering innovative features such as:

20-second listing generation;

Competitive pricing analysis;

Real-time interactive support; and,

Upcoming AI-driven maintenance and vendor management modules.

Through this powerful AI technology, 2Quip empowers rental businesses to transform how they operate by reducing operating costs and resource demands by 15% or more, while significantly enhancing owners' customer acquisition capabilities. Combined with its robust marketplace and service offerings, 2Quip drives an additional 2-5% in renter demand, creating substantial value for users.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with 2Quip and extend a more robust operating infrastructure built with modern AI solutions to our large user base," stated Mark Williams, Founder and CEO of Rentz Corp, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "This acquisition equips our owners with powerful tools to grow and scale their businesses, ensuring they can compete and thrive in an evolving market," according to Williams.

This move aligns with 2Quip's 2025 growth strategy of scaling to 35,000 users as outlined in its recent investor memorandum. Contracted global partnerships is accelerating 2Quip's expansion across 48 states and overseas, delivering high ROI to users. By integrating Rentz Corp's platform and community, 2Quip reinforces its commitment to sustainability, economic resilience, and community-driven equipment sharing, setting a new standard for the rental industry.

Open Round: 2Quip Corp., an AI-powered SaaS and marketplace platform revolutionizing the equipment rental industry, is thrilled to announce its $2M seed round. The funds will drive user growth to 100,000 and accelerate revenue over the next 24 months, while enhancing our proprietary LLM "Alex." Accredited investors contact: (650) 449-9414 or visit www.2quip.com to join our mission to transform equipment rentals.

About 2Quip Corp: Founded in 2019, and headquartered in Kansas City, 2Quip Corp is revolutionizing the equipment rental industry with its AI-driven SaaS platform and peer-to-peer marketplace. Serving 23,000 users across 48 states, 2Quip empowers equipment owners and renters with innovative tools and services. Learn more at www.2quip.com and www.2quip.ai.

About Rentz Corp: Rentz Corp, owner of rentmyequipment.com, is a leading peer-to-peer equipment rental marketplace connecting owners and renters nationwide. With a substantial user base, Rentz Corp has been a trusted name in accessible, community-driven equipment sharing.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks outlined in 2Quip's investor memorandum.

