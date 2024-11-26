2Quip and Equip-bid Auctions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Equipment Access Across the Nation

2Quip and Equip-bid Auctions combine the power of a shared customer base and AI technology to provide additional revenue streams, expand access to needed equipment, and improve equipment lifecycle value.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equip-bid Auctions, one of the Midwest's largest online auction platforms for both personal and commercial property, including Construction and Farm & Ag Equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with 2Quip, the nation's largest peer-to-peer (P2P) equipment-sharing marketplace. This innovative partnership offers expanded, flexible equipment access to users nationwide allowing both partners to drive greater value for their users. By combining Equip-bid Auctions' established auction service with 2Quip's P2P AI-powered platform, the collaboration redefines how individuals and businesses can rent, upgrade, and expand their equipment inventory online.
As industry leaders in their respective fields, Equip-bid Auctions and 2Quip will leverage their strengths to provide a comprehensive solution for equipment users. This partnership allows Equip-bid Auctions buyers to maximize the utility of their purchased equipment through rental income on 2Quip's platform. In turn, 2Quip's user base will gain access to Equip-bid Auctions's extensive auction listings, creating new ownership and inventory expansion opportunities. This partnership solidifies a growing move to a community-based digital equipment access ecosystem.
"This partnership allows us to offer much more value to our clients," said Andy O'Hanlon, CEO at Equip-bid Auctions. "With 2Quip's expertise in peer-to-peer equipment rentals, we can now give our buyers a proven way to generate income from their equipment investments, creating a full lifecycle approach to ownership."
"Working with Equip-bid Auctions is a win-win for 2Quip's users," said Mark Costa, CEO at 2Quip. "This partnership broadens access to essential tools, machinery, and equipment, giving customers expanded, affordable options while empowering owners with new revenue streams."
By combining Equip-bid Auctions' marketplace with 2Quip's equipment-sharing marketplace, this partnership provides unique benefits that extend far beyond traditional ownership models:
- Lifecycle Optimization – equipment bought through Equip-bid Auctions can now generate income on 2Quip, extending its lifecycle value and a more sustainable footprint. Owners can maximize utility through rentals and re-enter the auction market when they are ready to sell.
- Trusted Transactions – a shared reputation for high-quality transactions enhances trust within both platforms, offering assurance on the quality and reliability of listed equipment.
- Increased Engagement and Loyalty: By offering users multiple options for accessing equipment—whether through rental or purchase—this partnership appeals to a wider audience, boosting platform engagement and loyalty.
- Data-Driven Insights: Usage trends on 2Quip can inform auction pricing and demand on Equip-bid Auctions, while auction performance provides valuable insights into rental demand on 2Quip, creating a beneficial feedback loop.
About Equip-bid Auctions
Founded in 2009, Equip-bid Auctions is a premier online auction platform for personal and commercial property. Equip-bid Auctions connects buyers with a wide variety of equipment and assets, providing an efficient, competitive auction environment that delivers value to both sellers and buyers.
About 2Quip
2Quip is the nation's largest peer-to-peer equipment-sharing marketplace, empowering equipment owners to generate income by renting out their underutilized assets while providing renters with affordable access to high-quality tools and machinery. With a focus on community, flexibility, and sustainability, 2Quip enables efficient equipment utilization across industries.
