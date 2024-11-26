2Quip and Equip-bid Auctions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Equipment Access Across the Nation

"Working with Equip-bid Auctions is a win-win for 2Quip's users," said Mark Costa, CEO at 2Quip. "This partnership broadens access to essential tools, machinery, and equipment, giving customers expanded, affordable options while empowering owners with new revenue streams." Post this

"This partnership allows us to offer much more value to our clients," said Andy O'Hanlon, CEO at Equip-bid Auctions. "With 2Quip's expertise in peer-to-peer equipment rentals, we can now give our buyers a proven way to generate income from their equipment investments, creating a full lifecycle approach to ownership."

"Working with Equip-bid Auctions is a win-win for 2Quip's users," said Mark Costa, CEO at 2Quip. "This partnership broadens access to essential tools, machinery, and equipment, giving customers expanded, affordable options while empowering owners with new revenue streams."

By combining Equip-bid Auctions' marketplace with 2Quip's equipment-sharing marketplace, this partnership provides unique benefits that extend far beyond traditional ownership models:

Lifecycle Optimization – equipment bought through Equip-bid Auctions can now generate income on 2Quip, extending its lifecycle value and a more sustainable footprint. Owners can maximize utility through rentals and re-enter the auction market when they are ready to sell.

Trusted Transactions – a shared reputation for high-quality transactions enhances trust within both platforms, offering assurance on the quality and reliability of listed equipment.

Increased Engagement and Loyalty: By offering users multiple options for accessing equipment—whether through rental or purchase—this partnership appeals to a wider audience, boosting platform engagement and loyalty.

Data-Driven Insights: Usage trends on 2Quip can inform auction pricing and demand on Equip-bid Auctions, while auction performance provides valuable insights into rental demand on 2Quip, creating a beneficial feedback loop.

About Equip-bid Auctions

Founded in 2009, Equip-bid Auctions is a premier online auction platform for personal and commercial property. Equip-bid Auctions connects buyers with a wide variety of equipment and assets, providing an efficient, competitive auction environment that delivers value to both sellers and buyers.

About 2Quip

2Quip is the nation's largest peer-to-peer equipment-sharing marketplace, empowering equipment owners to generate income by renting out their underutilized assets while providing renters with affordable access to high-quality tools and machinery. With a focus on community, flexibility, and sustainability, 2Quip enables efficient equipment utilization across industries.

