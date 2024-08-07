2Quip Brings Equipment Rental Industry Into 21st Century with Launch of AI-Powered Marketplace

The new release includes a rental protection plan, AI-powered listing and search, and business activation subscription services to help equipment owners build and scale their businesses.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2Quip, the world's fastest-growing peer-to-peer equipment-sharing marketplace, today announced the launch of their 'Platform 3.0' with a range of services and AI-powered features that establish the company's position as an equipment-sharing leader, in a large and growing $127.9B total addressable market. 2Quip's equipment-sharing platform revolutionizes the equipment industry by connecting owners burdened with underutilized assets and high costs with renters constrained by limited, inconvenient, and expensive traditional rental options. 2Quip 3.0 provides AI-powered equipment listing and search, empowering equipment renters to complete their projects and equipment owners to generate income on unused equipment.
"Equipment ownership is only getting more expensive, says CEO and co-founder Mark Costa. "The inflation-driven cost of tools paired with storage, maintenance, and supply-chain headaches makes equipment ownership ever more challenging. It's hard to justify if you don't have the proper utilization rates, but you're stuck because you still need the equipment to do your job. The only other option is to use antiquated rental services that lack the modern, streamlined, on-demand experience that today's generations have come to expect. I'm thrilled about the launch of 2Quip 3.0 as a new way to use tools and equipment to build a better project, a better business, a better life."
Several key updates put 2Quip's diverse inventory of tools and compact equipment on the map: AI-powered listing capabilities allow equipment hosts to quickly and accurately list and optimize their equipment rentals; Unlimited AI-enhanced search gives users the ability to browse and sort a range of equipment rapidly — from heavy-duty earth movers to the latest mowers — is the first of its kind in the compact equipment sharing space; Rental Protection Plan covers damages incurred during rentals and ID verification and fraud protection via Stripe integration provides added assurance. A range of support resources are being offered for new and existing customers, including how-to guides, video tutorials, and customer success teams available 24/7 to answer questions and guide through their revamped search and listing process.
The company also unveiled several differentiating features to empower its hosts to build highly profitable, scalable businesses with their business activation subscription services. Rather than leaving users to find success on their own, 2Quip guarantees it by supporting them with experts from 2Quip's success team to manage marketing, advertising, contract negotiation, equipment searches, equipment listing, and more – creating a win-win for equipment renters and entrepreneurial hosts. Added seats are included in Growth and Business tiers, allowing hosts to invite co-hosts to manage pricing, availability, and rental details while maintaining 2Quip's commitment to safety. The 2Quip subscription model includes three tiers: Starter (free) with transaction fees, Growth ($49 monthly), and Business ($249 monthly) with reduced transaction fees and increased marketing and business support for 2Quip entrepreneurs. All existing users will receive 90 days of Growth tier free of charge and 50% off any tier annually.
"We don't define success by number of users or listings. We define it by how many transactions we generate, which is a proxy for how many people we are making successful. I'm super excited about the launch of Business Activation Services. Our hosts have strong drive and hustle – with this unparalleled level of tools and support, they can achieve their goals. There's so much success to be unlocked by empowering our entrepreneurs. It is a true win/win," says Heidi Darling, chief marketing officer.
Anyone in North America can now list and rent at www.2quip.com; however, 2Quip's go-to-market strategy is focused on pilot cities with the highest rates of tool and equipment rentals, construction growth, and strong renter preference to ensure robust inventory, customer support, and demand. 2Quip is focused on building infrastructure in Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Miami in 2024. Their roadmap shows regional growth in 2025, followed by national expansion and a European pilot in 2026.
Starting today, finding and renting the perfect equipment has never been easier with 2Quip 3.0.
2Quip is a leading peer-to-peer equipment-sharing platform revolutionizing how individuals and businesses access and monetize tools and equipment. By connecting equipment owners with underutilized assets to renters seeking affordable, convenient solutions, 2Quip provides a modern, streamlined, and on-demand rental experience. The platform leverages AI-powered listing and search capabilities, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for owners and renters. With a commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a supportive, collaborative community, 2Quip is dedicated to shifting the $127.9B equipment rental market into a more sustainable, accessible, and renter-centric experience.
